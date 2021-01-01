Fan View: Derek Boateng's arrest catches many by surprise
Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was among those in trouble when the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service clamped down on speeding drivers in Accra.
He was one of 35 persons arrested, states a publication on the official website of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.
The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was a member of Ghana's squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.
Many were rather surprised to see the former footballer among the offenders.
Below are the best reactions:
Dada Boat... You too... Oh https://t.co/Aff9uMAPJF— N'golo We Trust (@TheEntsie) May 25, 2021
1st pic Derek Boateng? @nabrew https://t.co/lvF0Vwwq59— Ken A. (@kenny_mannie) May 25, 2021
Lol Derrick Boateng— The black tall guy (@Paaleo10z) May 26, 2021
That Derrick Boateng an ex footballer.— HajiaSamira (@Mira_Lambo) May 25, 2021
The person in the first picture can afford to pay . https://t.co/qhn99DrKAd— Abena Yalley (@ABYalley) May 25, 2021
Is that Derek Boateng? https://t.co/0t163XY343— ˈti-mə-thē (@junior_timon) May 26, 2021
Is that Derek Boateng I'm seeing in frame 1? https://t.co/6Euy3kszMg— 🇬🇭Yinbil🇳🇬 (@namogoh) May 25, 2021
No be Derrick Boateng that? https://t.co/fsQAWIeiZr— I AM (@kelous_) May 25, 2021
Isn’t that Derick Boateng in the first frame?— couchie queen (@akuaTompodwe) May 25, 2021
It’s that Derrick Boateng in the first frame @badasspmf @gyaigyimii @KwekuThingssss @djan_jtt— maxwell.s__ (@_maxwell26) May 25, 2021
lmao this why they packed Derrick Boateng thems https://t.co/APsWsgjflO— Agyeman (@Ohene_agyeman) May 26, 2021
Derek Owusu Boateng 😂 https://t.co/fkiGG0W5bF— nii adote (@6gadjetz) May 25, 2021
Lmao Derek Boateng https://t.co/M82FMrF5ho— Sweet Poppee (@Mister_Manaf) May 25, 2021