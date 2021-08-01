Fan View: 'Congratulations Kaizer Chiefs, now Orlando Pirates must retain MTN8 and win PSL title'

Amakhosi's win over their biggest rivals sent social media into overdrive as the fans reacted to the Soweto Derby encounter

Kaizer Chiefs grabbed the bragging rights after claiming a 4-3 win over their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on penalties in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup match on Sunday.

The win saw Amakhosi clinch the high-profile pre-season trophy for the first time since 2017 after the entertaining match which ended in a 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium.

New Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen impressed with his penalty-saving skills as he denied Ntsekelelo Nyauza and Wayde Jooste during the penalty shootout.

Article continues below

Many supporters took to social media to react to the match with Chiefs fans expressing their happiness, while the Pirates faithful discussed what went wrong for their team.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the Soweto Derby clash:

Congratulations to Chiefs. Now Pirates must defend MTN8 and win the League. — Billy Bhaxha 🇿🇦 (@billyx2010) August 1, 2021

Sorry bro! You will win over small teams! @KaizerChiefs is too wrong now! pic.twitter.com/5FH88kR51z — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 1, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs fans will celebrate this 1 for the next 12 months 😂 #CarlingCup — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 1, 2021

Peterson stepped up, he trained for the whole season without a game yet become the hero of the day. He was thrown in the deep end and DELIVERED. Shout out to Peterson @KaizerChiefs and a big shout out to @IIKHUNE_32_16 for shutting up those who stopped believing in him ✌️ — Josta Dladla (@_JostaDladla) August 1, 2021

Do you guys now see why we didn't want Kaizer Chiefs to win a star 😐. They can't keep quiet.



They taking this friendly as if it's a league win 😂.#CarlingCup #CarlingBlackLabelCup — Onkabetse (@OnkabetseCEO) August 1, 2021

Finally KAIZER CHIEFS DNA runs through, Chiefs must connect dots from midfield to strikers so to make this interesting, I have been longing for vuvuzela, its a start KHOSI FAMILY 🇿🇦🌹🌷💐💯✌️✌️✌️♥️♥️♥️CAFCL MADALIST pic.twitter.com/ud0X8feFiT — Masedi Mmola (@MasediMmola) August 1, 2021

I put my head on the block and say Kaizer Chiefs will win at least 1 knock out trophy and challenge for the league this season. 🤞#CarlingCup — Kleva Blek (@tendani1yahooc1) August 1, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs will win the league this season



uThando Noxolo✌🏿🖤💛 — #FreeJacobZuma (@SS_Mogashoa) August 1, 2021

Hlatshwayo in defense and Zinnbauer in charge of Pirates... It's going to be a good season 🤣🤣🤣 #CarlingCup #Amakhosi4Life ❤️✌🏾 — Audio J (@audioj_sa) August 1, 2021

It's been a while since we lifted our arm with a trophy as @KaizerChiefs , we needed to revive our mental well-being, we needed the uplifting of our badge as #Amakhosi4Life , the sting of wining was slowly but surely fading away. Let's grind ahead #KhosiNation.@SkepeMatsebane pic.twitter.com/UdrNe8apoR — Zakes (@dlamini_ZT1) August 1, 2021

It's very Kaizer Chiefs to win a preseason Carling Cup but not a champions league 🙂 — Kuda (@justkuda) August 1, 2021

#pirates😭😭Orlando pirates is too heavy for zinnbauer pic.twitter.com/HMuOqMWklG — lord of football (@Junior132308213) August 1, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is going to win the league and at least one domestic cup this season. #Amakhosi4Life — Papiki (@papiki_skosana) August 1, 2021

This New Kaizer Chiefs 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SKHANDA BANTWANA (@NtwanaKasi_) August 1, 2021

Bayoze bavume Kaizer Chiefs is the biggestClub in the world. #Carlingblacklabel2021 #Amakhosi4Life 💛✌🏿💥💥🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/tFAH0VlWyE — Brown skin girl (@Abo_Qua) August 1, 2021

#CarlingCup

Radebe has out done himself,he really deserves the "Man of the Match" accolade pic.twitter.com/K4ViUsDdLA — Piet Pomane (@PietPomane) August 1, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs won against Pirates Breaking News 💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/wj20Hph6xo — BLACK PUNTER (@nowerooo) August 1, 2021

The trophy lift Kaizer Chiefs fans have been waiting for as they are officially crowned #CarlingCup champions 🏆🥳 pic.twitter.com/5ulAMzDnDl — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 1, 2021

Khune showing is that he is alive and kicking🔥#CarlingCup pic.twitter.com/sYGj3JOfnH — xoliswa_sa (@xoliswa_sa) August 1, 2021

Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom and now it is time for Sabelo Radebe to shine at the Kaizer Chiefs senior team #CarlingCup pic.twitter.com/ejiQNcMRIy — ThamiSoccer (@ThamiSoccer) August 1, 2021