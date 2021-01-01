Fan View: 'Bailly is too aggressive and doesn't calm down' - Fans unhappy with Man Utd defender vs Liverpool

Fortunately for the centre-back, the VAR overturned referee Anthony Taylor's penalty decision after the Ivorian challenged Nat Phillips

Eric Bailly might have avoided a penalty against Liverpool, but fans are not happy with the clumsy tackles made by the Manchester United defender.

In Thursday's six-goal thriller at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell to their second straight loss in the Premier League with a 4-2 defeat by the Reds.

In the first-half, Bailly was initially deemed to have brought down Liverpool defender Nat Phillips in the penalty area, with referee Anthony Taylor immediately pointing to the spot.

However, the decision was overturned after the referee looked at the pitchside monitor and he saw no harm in the challenge.

Bailly’s narrow escape from conceding a penalty has got fans talking, with some blaming him for being too aggressive and lacking composure in the 18-yard box, while others applauded his blockings and crucial defensive contributions.

The Ivory Coast international has started the Red Devils' last two Premier League games due to an injury to captain Harry Maguire.

I have a feeling Bailly will get an own goal or give away a penalty... #MUNLIV — Oluwaseun (@AL_Tofunmi) May 13, 2021

Brilliant defending Bailly — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 13, 2021

They should stop passing the ball to bailly — Mich (@tobimichael_) May 13, 2021

Bailly has been superb in this match so far#MUNLIV — Olamilekan (@Lekzyola1) May 13, 2021

Bailly does what Bailly does. Too rash! But that can't be a penalty — Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) May 13, 2021

Bailly ooooo — Adeyemi Adesanya (@yemiTM442) May 13, 2021

bailly 😭 — tochi the stallion (@Tochi__O) May 13, 2021

I said it!!!! Bailly no dey calm down 😔 — S.C.E💕 (@miz_nasa) May 13, 2021

Bailly and this clumsy tackles😂 — Ayo Adigun II (@ayoadigunjr) May 13, 2021

Calamity Bailly



#MUNLIV — Kehinde Ayoola O (@Khenke_kenny99) May 13, 2021

Bailly got the ball there, VAR can't give that. He's won the ball neatly #MUNLIV — Rhydor (@rhydoremmy23) May 13, 2021

Ope ohh Bailly abeg nauuuuuhh calm down small, no go get red card join abeg — S.C.E💕 (@miz_nasa) May 13, 2021

Close shave for Bailly who needs to watch the cunning Liverpool players.... https://t.co/dHNhcm0Cpn — Kongming (@LekanOmobaba) May 13, 2021

I'm not overlooking his consistency or what he brings to the table. I just like Lindelof-Bailly better — Fra || 'Bn || A' || Lu' Forever (@MoshoodQ_) May 13, 2021

Eric Bailly is a ticking bomb — Jhubril Aadi (@jhubrilolla) May 13, 2021

Bailly is always too aggressive. Always looks like giving away a penalty or getting a red 🤦🏽 — Joseph (@GreengrassU) May 13, 2021

The Bailly earlier handball would be more worth it imo. — Ugo (@OgbadoU) May 13, 2021

Sometimes I wonder and regret why United offered a new contract to Eric Bailly. Lad is not United quality. Ole should know that without Maguire and Lindelof, United do not have anyone who can fill in the shoes — Gbenupo Cadmus (@JimCaddy) May 13, 2021

Bailly and Lindelof won't stop me from making top 4. God forbid. — Mayor 🦅 (@__dannymay) May 13, 2021

There is no difference between Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo...both reckless! #MUNLIV — Oluwaseun (@AL_Tofunmi) May 13, 2021

Tuanzebe is more composed than bailly is, more aggressive than Lindelof. For me, he should be given more game time. — olabanji (@Loner__x) May 13, 2021

Bailly has started. 🤣🤣🤣 — KSA (@koluwasegun_) May 13, 2021