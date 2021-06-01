Fan View: ‘Ancelotti again?’ – Nigerian fans divided over Italian’s Real Madrid return

The appointment of the Italian tactician as Los Blancos’ boss has received mixed reactions from the La Liga side’s faithful

Carlo Ancelotti’s reappointment as the handler of Real Madrid has left Nigerian fans divided.

Following the departure of Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos ’ boss, the veteran Italian tactician was brought back to the Spanish elite division outfit.

Prior to the announcement, Ancelotti was manager of Premier League side, Everton.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea gaffer returns to the club where he enjoyed significant success between 2013 and 2015.

Article continues below

Apart from leading the Santiago Bernabeu giants to their 10th European triumph in 2014, they also won the Copa del Rey that season and went on to capture the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

While some Nigerian fans took to social media to celebrate the 61-year-old’s return, some have questioned the decision of the club’s hierarchy.

If you like believe the nonsense that a top, top coach will ignore offers from the real elite, rich clubs to take up 'challenges' at mid-level clubs with little money. See the speed with which Ancelotti left Everton when Real Madrid came calling. Challenge ko, Challenge Cup ni... — Nurudeen Obalola (@NurudeenObalola) June 1, 2021

Lmao, the speed with which Ancelotti dumped Everton is funny men, no one is loyal 🤣 — King Kofo-Abayomi (@ObaDosunmu) June 1, 2021

I expect Raul to be Ancelotti's assistant. Real Madrid did it with Zidane and after that, Zidane became the head coach.



Ancelotti is coming to guide and teach Raul what it takes to manage at the highest level. Welcome DON, and thanks for bringing Pintus along. — Good Signal (@SignalMichael) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti, who led Real to their 10th Champions League title in 2014, received a firm offer from the Spanish giants over the weekend and will to return to Santiago Bernabeu after a compensation package was agreed; the Italian has signed a three-year contract. — Femi Obong-Daniels (@FemiCoolfm) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti fit bring ronaldo come back madrid — BOLAT COMM! (@AdebolaAdetolu) June 1, 2021

Bruv!! I loved Ancelotti at Madrid and he’s back. 12th UCL trophy loading ? https://t.co/gaYMOOyLHu — Marshall (@A1RMARSHALL) June 1, 2021

Welcome back, Ancelotti! — Femi David (@_Ba_MO) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti is bigger than Everton. I didn't expect him to reject Real Madrid tho — Stephen E. (@Stephen_Echefu) June 1, 2021

Real Madrid just dey do "Rinse and Repeat" from Zidane to Ancelotti — Chimdi's Dad - Biafran Boy (@chaigzy) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelloti returns to Real Madrid. Goodluck Sure. #Ancelotti #RealMadrid — GoddyWalker Esq 🇳🇬 (@ogar_godwin) June 1, 2021

Raul becomes the assistant.



That’s the plan, just like Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant before becoming the manager.



I’ll love to see it! — Wuni (@wunidaniels) June 1, 2021

Welcome back Ancelotti 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/AzCIGtth2Q — Dotun Adeite (@Dot_tune) June 1, 2021

The second season of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton he said he was gonna build a project at Goodison Park after the arrival of some good players like James, Doucoure n Allan. He's abandoned the so-called project, simply bc Real Madrid came calling. Ashewo coaches. — K£L£CHI B£RNARD (@woramangra) June 1, 2021

Can sb explain to me why RM re-signed Ancelotti? — chbzr (@CHBZR) June 1, 2021

Welcome back Ancelotti — Glory Ubani (@Glory_prettychi) June 1, 2021

The only thing Ancelotti can do for me and I'll be happy with his incoming short spell, loan Hazard to Getafe if nobody is gonna buy him. — Grill Brother (@Simi__A) June 1, 2021

Like I was telling my bro few days ago that the only coach that I will be happy with is Ancelotti...



No other coach would have made sense... — Santiago (@omod44) June 1, 2021

Carlos Ancelotti move to Real Madrid is quite a shocker!😳 — The Bear📉Hunter (@Leesnowzy) June 1, 2021

But what's Ancelotti looking for again? — Akinropo (@Unclebhen__) June 1, 2021

Real Madrid just slapped Everton on the face ni sha 😂😂😂😂 ... they’ve taken Ancelotti away just like that 😂😂 — eemejis (@eemejis) June 1, 2021

ancelotti went from everton to real madrid how — igbo mafia 🦍🇵🇸 (@jabudinho2) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti is back. — Ayodele Samuel (@iam_SamDon) June 1, 2021

Everton really thought they got a long term project with Ancelotti lmao — Oluwaloseyifunmitan (@The_Teluwo) June 1, 2021