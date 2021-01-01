Fan View: ‘Alisson's goal ended my six-hour headache’ – Fans in awe of Liverpool goalkeeper's header vs West Brom

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise the performance of the 28-year-old shot-stopper at the Hawthorns

African fans have showered encomium on Alisson after scoring the match-winning goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Reds started the game on the back foo,t allowing the Baggies to open the scoring as early as the 15th minute through Hal Robson-Kanu.

Egypt international Mohamed Salah then combined well with Sadio Mane to level proceedings for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With the game looking to end in a draw, goalkeeper Allison stepped out from his box to join the attack and powered a fine header into the back of the net to ensure his side secure all three points.

Fans have taken to social media to laud the impressive showing from the Brazil international, with some claiming his goal brought relief to their problems.

Allison: God put his hand on my head today! #WBALIV pic.twitter.com/ybROhkkKUJ — Bayelsan (@AntiXenophobian) May 16, 2021

Allison Becker has more goals in the league than Ngolo Kante and Mata

Respect 👍 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) May 16, 2021

Allison Becker saved Liverpool season. It's getting more interesting 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/955D0TZbva — Gabriel Ifeanyichukwu (@realifybeth) May 16, 2021

What a thunderous header from a goalkeeper. Allison Becker the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score winning goal in a competitive match. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/aIduLdh3Uz — Nonso Amusi Okenwa (@chynom3) May 16, 2021

Allison's incredible late header for might be his most crucial contribution of the season.

Keeps the Champion's League hope, well alive, All Reds, @Obabykpankan must be grateful.#YNWA pic.twitter.com/6tNJn2CHfw — Pelumi Abiara◽ (@abispelumi10) May 16, 2021

Just retweet if you are happy for Allison #LIVWBA pic.twitter.com/2hGp7COfbM — A+ (@Habsonfloww) May 16, 2021

It is not over until its over Allison Becker #WBALIV pic.twitter.com/motwrNZy0m — Andrew Suleh MD (@andrewsuleh) May 16, 2021

Allison's goal ended my 6 hours headache. Can Chelski and Leicester mutually destroy themselves, kindly? #WBALIV — 𝔻𝕖𝕎𝔸𝕃Éism🕷️ (@dewaleism) May 16, 2021