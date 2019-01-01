Fabinho: Start at Liverpool wasn't easy but there is more to come

The Brazilian took his time to break into the first team but has since proved to be a useful asset after finding his feet in English football

Fabinho admits his start to life at Liverpool “wasn’t easy” but is pleased to have become a useful versatile asset and believes there is still more to come from him.

Jurgen Klopp moved early in the summer transfer window of 2018 to snap up the Brazil international from Monaco.

He was considered to be a shrewd addition, but was eased into his new surroundings and did not make his Premier League debut until October.

The 25-year-old has been a regular since then, operating in a number of different positions, and feels he is starting to show his true value.

Fabinho told Liverpool’s official matchday programme: "The start of the season wasn't easy but I knew that I had to be patient and work hard in training to get my opportunity.

"Obviously the team that we had was doing very well with great players in it, but I knew that my moment would come and I knew that I needed to be prepared for when it did.

"I think I have improved and my confidence has grown and my performances have been better. Right now I have been playing well and I hope to keep this up.

"I think there are still some things I can improve upon. Right now I feel that I have adapted to the speed, intensity and the physical speed of the Premier League.

"I feel that I have settled into the team well and with time I'll keep improving so overall I think I have adapted well."

Many of Fabinho’s most recent outings have come at centre-half, with Klopp requiring him to help cover a defensive injury crisis.

He has not looked out of place and is happy to continue filling whatever role is required.

"There's no doubt about it, I think that my versatility helps me," added Fabinho.

"I haven't played a lot as a centre-back but in those games I feel like I did well.

Article continues below

"The other players helped out in terms of guiding me and helping with my positioning and it started becoming easier.

"There are some things I feel that I need to improve upon like my positional play and also my focus in that role, but generally speaking I feel those two games were good for me."

Premier League leaders Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Monday away at West Ham.