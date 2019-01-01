Fabinho feeling fully adjusted to Liverpool's 'rock and roll' football

The versatile Brazilian took a while to find his feet in English football, but has become a key part of the plans at Anfield under a demanding manager

Fabinho believes that, after being eased into the fold at , he is now fully adjusted to Jurgen Klopp’s “rock and roll” brand of football.

The versatile Brazilian was snapped up by the Reds early in the summer transfer window of 2018.

He was considered to be quite a coup, with rival interest fended off in order to secure his signature .

A prominent role was played during pre-season, but the 25-year-old then had to wait until October before being handed a Premier League debut .

He has progressed at an impressive rate from that point , with a man who admits his game was not immediately suited to life at Anfield having become a key component in a title-chasing side.

“Liverpool are known for this ‘rock and roll’ football,” Fabinho told The Telegraph .

“I think I’ve adapted well to this even if, as a player, I like to hold onto the ball longer.”

He added on his experience in to date: “Pre-season went great for me.

“I was playing every game but when it came to the start of the season the coach had everyone available and he wanted to go with players who he had already worked with before.

“It was a case of learning, watching and getting up to speed. Watching from the sidelines as to how the team works.

“I was hoping for opportunities early on but I knew this could happen, I knew that I needed to be patient, work hard and that when the chance came to play I had already adapted and I could see what the team was trying to do so I was up to the pace of it.”

Fabinho has gone on to take in 33 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season.

He claims to have never doubted his ability to settle on Merseyside, saying: “It’s always a matter of belief and I always believed I could have an important role.

“I always thought it was a matter of time. Obviously I wanted to start right away but it didn’t happen as I had hoped.

“But I knew that with work, with learning it would happen and now the coach sees me as someone he can rely on.”

Fabinho is now hoping to figure in a crunch clash for Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday , with a positive result in that contest imperative if Klopp’s side are to continue chasing down a first top-flight crown in 29 years.