FA Selangor skipper Taylor Regan wants all 21 points from remaining Malaysia Super League fixtures

In a social media exchange, the Selangor captain has revealed that the team wants to qualify for the 2021 Asian club competition.

captain Taylor Regan has revealed what the team wants to achieve when the 2020 Malaysia action resumes at the end of August.

On Friday evening, Twitter user @anakmember0ntak, a prominent Red Giants fan and a known member of their ultras group of supporters, wrote in Bahasa Melayu asking about the team's target in the seven remaining matches, although the Tweet was not addressed to any particular person:

"21 maximum points from seven matches, how many points are Selangor aiming for?

More teams

"How many goals are they planning to score in the seven matches?

"How many goals do they plan to concede in these matches?"

The Australian chose to respond around five hours later:

"Kita nak menang. Kita nak Asia. (We want to win and reach Asian club competition.)

"We don’t care if it is 1-0 or 5-4. Winning is what we want most. And we want to make our families and our kids proud. If we make you proud it’s a bonus. We always give our best, love us or hate us. That is our family and we stick together.

"To win the league we would need to win 7 games. To qualify for Asia we would need 16-17 points. We will try and win every game."

To win the league we would need to win 7 games. To qualify for Asia we would need 16-17 points. We will try and win every game. — Taylor Regan (@taylorreegs) July 24, 2020

But the answer wasn't enough for the supporter, who pushed the former Adelaide United player to provide a more specific answer to his initial questions.

The 31-year old defender then came back with an ambitious reply, his last in the exchange:

"21 points is what we want.

Article continues below

"I never wake up in the morning wanting anything but the best. That’s why I train the way I do. That’s why we (our family) train every day to be better and better. We aren’t hiding. We know what we need to do. And we will give our best...... answered?"

21 points is what we want.

I never wake up in the morning wanting anything but the best. That’s why I train the way I do. That’s why we (our family) train every day to be better and better. We aren’t hiding. We know what we need to do. And we will give our best...... answered? — Taylor Regan (@taylorreegs) July 24, 2020

Red Giants boss B. Satiananthan has earlier been quoted to say that the team will be pushing for a top two finish in order to qualify for the 2021 or AFC , one of his targets for this season.

When the Malaysian league resumes on August 26, Selangor will be facing Felda United, , , Sabah, UiTM FC, PDRM FA and Johor Darul Ta'zim.