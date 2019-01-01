FA investigating allegations against ex-Newcastle coach Beardsley

The former Magpies striker left his role at the club last week but categorically denies allegations of bullying

Peter Beardsley is being investigated by the Football Association (FA) following allegations made about him during his time at , the governing body has confirmed.

The 58-year-old, who left his post as a coach at Newcastle last week, had been on a period of leave since January 2018 when the club announced they were launching an investigation into claims of racism and bullying.

Beardsley's solicitors released a statement at the time that said the former international "categorically denies the allegations".

Newcastle confirmed last Wednesday that Beardsley, who had two spells as a player with the Magpies, was no longer employed by the club.

And on Tuesday, an FA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the FA is investigating the allegations made against Peter Beardsley during his time at Newcastle United."

In a statement released via his legal representatives following his departure from Newcastle, Beardsley said: "The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

"I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future."

Sixteen years ago Beardsley saw a inquiry over allegations of bullying during a previous period of employment with Newcastle dismissed.

The former England striker made more than 250 league appearances for the club over two spells in the 1980s and 1990s. After retiring from playing in 1999, Beardsley returned to the club as reserve team manager following a brief one-game spell as England assistant to interim boss Howard Wilkinson.