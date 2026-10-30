F.C. Copenhagen and adidas unveil revolutionary Superkilen-inspired third kit where every shirt is unique

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F.C. Copenhagen and adidas have officially pulled back the curtain on a revolutionary third kit for the 2026-27 season, drawing deep creative inspiration from the city's architectural landscape. The new design pays homage to Superkilen, a world-renowned urban park located in the vibrant Nørrebro district, known for its commitment to cultural diversity and community spirit.

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A tribute to Copenhagen’s cultural heartbeat

Bjørnstjerne Christiansen, artist and co-founder of SUPERFLEX, explained the vision behind the landmark that has now moved onto the football pitch. He stated: “With Superkilen, our ambition was to create a public space that celebrates the cultural diversity of Nørrebro and the communities that shape Copenhagen."

"The Red Square was designed as an everyday meeting place, bringing people from different backgrounds together. Today, Superkilen has become an iconic part of Copenhagen’s urban identity, attracting international attention as an example of how public spaces can reflect diversity and foster a sense of community.”

The shirt represents a merging of high-concept architecture and elite sports performance, ensuring that the club remains deeply rooted in the fabric of the city. By taking the colors and character of the Nørrebro streets and applying them to the squad's matchday attire, the club is reinforcing its status as "Byens Hold"—The City’s Team. This connection to the local landscape is a recurring theme in the club's recent branding efforts, which aim to bridge the gap between football culture and the wider creative scene in Denmark.

Every jersey tells a different story

In a bold move by adidas, the design team has ensured that every single shirt manufactured features unique details, meaning no two supporters will own the exact same pattern.

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Mads Fjordside Jefsen, Marketing Director at F.C. Copenhagen, emphasized the importance of this connection to the city’s values during the launch. Jefsen remarked: “Copenhagen is our home, and as a club, we are part of the culture that make this city so special."

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"With this season’s third kit, we pay tribute to one of the capital’s most iconic meeting places through a design that makes every single shirt unique. The Red Square has become a symbol of Copenhagen’s openness and cultural diversity - values we are proud to represent as a club.”

A long-standing partnership with a creative edge

The relationship between F.C. Copenhagen and adidas is one of the most enduring in European football, stretching back to 1994 and recently renewed in 2024. This latest kit drop is a testament to their shared history, focusing on more than just the results on the scoreboard. By tapping into the creative energy of the Nordic region, the partnership has produced a jersey that feels authentic to the city's reputation as a global leader in design and urban culture, making it a highly anticipated release for kit collectors.

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Henrik Hallberg, Director of PR and Brand Communications at adidas Nordics, highlighted the unique nature of the project. Hallberg said: “Copenhagen is one of the most exciting cities in the world when it comes to design, creativity and urban culture. Superkilen and The Red Square embody something special about Copenhagen: different people, cultures and influences coming together to create something shared."

"That spirit is at the heart of our new shirt. Every single shirt is unique, reflecting the individuality and character of the city. The result is a design that is unmistakably Copenhagen and a shirt no other club in the world could wear.”

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Fans looking to get their hands on this piece of Copenhagen history won't have to wait much longer, as the kit is set for a mid-season release. The F.C. Copenhagen 2026/27 third kit will be available for purchase starting October 30 via the club's official fan shop.

Given the unique nature of each jersey and the deep cultural ties to the Nørrebro area, the release is expected to be a major hit among the local community and football fashion enthusiasts alike, further solidifying the club's bond with its city.