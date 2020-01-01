Eze thanks fans after winning Crystal Palace Player of the Month award

The Anglo-Nigerian was adjudged the best-performing player of the Eagles in the month under review and has been rewarded for his fine displays

Eberechi Eze has appreciated Crystal Place fans after winning the club’s Player of the Month award for November.

The midfielder has adapted well since joining the Premier League club from Championship side Queens Park in the summer.

The 22-year-old versatile player again delivered impressive performances for Roy Hodgson’s men in the month under review.

More teams

The Super Eagles target scored his first Premier League goal against and provided an assist in the encounter to help his side secure victory.

His performances in the encounter were enough for him to scoop the individual accolade after he won 64% of the votes cast to beat Nathaniel Clyne to the prize.

🏆 You voted Eberechi Eze as the W88 Player of the Month!#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB — F.C. (@CPFC) December 4, 2020

Eze has expressed his delight for scooping the award and help the club clinch all three points against Leeds.

"It's a great privilege and I'm grateful the fans have been entertained by my performances. It's a great pleasure,” Eze told the club website.

"Leeds were a huge game for me. It was the perfect opportunity for me to come in and to stake my claim. It was a great performance by the boys, great points on the board."

The midfielder’s well-taken free-kick against Leeds has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award

Eze has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Crystal Palace since teaming up with the Selhurst Park outfit.

Article continues below

The midfielder will be expected to feature for Palace when they square off against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Eagles have dropped to 15th spot on the Premier League table after two consecutive defeats, to and .

Eze will hope to help Crystal Palace turnaround their unimpressive form against Semi Ajayi’s .