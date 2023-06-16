‘Eyes on Wrexham because of Ryan Reynolds, it’s no mad fairy tale’ - Notts County & Malta star Jodi Jones plays down Dragons hype

Jodi Jones says there are “eyes on Wrexham because of Ryan Reynolds” and claims no “mad fairy tale” has been enjoyed by the Dragons.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jones found himself in direct competition with the Welsh outfit last season after joining Notts County on loan, with a thrilling fight for the National League title unfolding in a record-breaking campaign. Wrexham got over that line, with County going on to secure promotion through the play-offs, with plaudits raining down on the Racecourse Ground as Hollywood co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney returned the club to the Football League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jones says that success was to be expected, with the Malta international – who is about to line up against England in Euro 2024 qualifying – telling i news: “Not to take any credit from Wrexham, they’re a quality team, they are a great side with a fantastic manager but people were saying it’s this mad fairy tale… they have literally got League One players, you expect them to be up there.

“You could say the same for Notts because we’re a massive club. But coming down to the football played this season I think we deserved it more than anybody. I feel like a lot of people had their eyes on Wrexham because of Ryan Reynolds. Next season I cannot wait to play against them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have invested heavily in top talent ever since Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of the club, with proven performers such as Paul Mullin, Elliot Lee and Ben Foster helping them to the National League title.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham and Notts County are expected to go well when returning to League Two in 2023-24, with both teams in a position to bolster their respective ranks during what promises to be an intriguing summer transfer window.