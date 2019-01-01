EXTRA TIME: Super Eagles tour Ismailia ahead of Afcon

The three-time African champions are camped in the Egyptian city before making their 18th appearance in the continental showpiece

After four days of intensive preparation in , the Super Eagles took a break to explore the city of Ismailia on Friday.

started the second phase of their training ahead of the 2019 on Monday after playing a goalless draw against Zimbabwe last Saturday.

Before facing on Sunday in their last friendly fixture, Gernot Rohr’s men cruised on the Suez Canal to cool off.

The Super Eagles are in Group B of the biennial tournament and they will begin their campaign against Burundi on June 22.

They will round up their group outings against Guinea on June 26 and Madagascar on June 30.