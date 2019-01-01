EXTRA TIME: South Africa arrive in Egypt while Banyana Banyana leave France

One South African football team is arriving, full of excitement for their campaign ahead, while another is returning home. We take a look on Twitter

On Tuesday the Bafana Bafana squad arrived in Cairo, for the finals.

Having a look at the Bafana stars touch down in Cairo, has made a number of fans even more excited for the upcoming Afcon.

Until now we've been following the team training in and the United Arab Emirates, but we are now just a few days away from the start of the tournament.

will host Zimbabwe in the opening game on Friday, and then Bafana's first game will be against on Monday.

In the Twitter posts below, we also added a video of star Asamoah Gyan talking about the Black Stars performance against Bafana, and their own readiness for the Afcon.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana crashed out of the World Cup on Monday night, losing 4-0 to in their third group game.

South Africa lost all three of their games in , previously losing to and , and aptain Janine Van Wyk posted a special message underlining how proud she is of her team.

There is also a studio discussion from eNCA on what Banyana's poor World Cup experience will mean in the long run.

Finally, we contrast that with an earllier video, from the BBC, of the South African stars expressing their excitement before the game against Germany.

Many South Africans may be disappointed with their results, but the players will also look back at these trips and will never forget walking onto the biggest stage, touring France and coming up against the toughest opposition in the world.

Our boys have landed safe in Cairo. 🇪🇬



Do us proud. The Nation is fully behind you 💙👏 #WeAreUnited #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1SubiE4Zli — FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 18, 2019

#AFCON2019 is calling, Cairo is the destination. Covering Africa’s spectacle in Egypt 🇪🇬, courtesy of @Hollywoodbets . Looking forward to this month long tourney and we will keep you updated. @BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AQVXOtwwIJ — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) June 18, 2019

Bafana Bafana upon arrival in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday morning for the AFCON 2019 tournament pic.twitter.com/4eYJIoh32B — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 18, 2019

Ghana’s General Captain Asamoah Gyan, after the team’s goalless game against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. The Black Stars are still winless in two friendly games before the AFCON pic.twitter.com/uPqJm1YO7V — Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) June 15, 2019

#BanyanaBanyana 's maiden appearance at the #FIFAWWC ended with a sizeable defeat to Germany last night. Former Banyana Banyana midfielder Nthabeleng Modiko joins @AngieEllse #MorningNewsToday Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/TJpuPS4re1 — eNCA (@eNCA) June 18, 2019