EXTRA TIME: Salah leads Egypt stars to celebrate handball team after World Championship triumph

The North African country won their maiden U-19 youth handball championship in North Macedonia on Sunday

Egypt internationals including Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Essam El Hadary have taken to social media celebrate the country's victorious U-19 handball team.

Egypt defeated Germany 32-28 in the final of the 2019 U-19 Handball Youth World Championship to clinch their maiden title in the competition.

The triumph followed the country's third-place finish at the 2019 Junior World Championship in July.

The football stars are elated by the feat achieved by the youngsters in North Macedonia on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the hand team .. World Champions," Salah tweeted.

"Many congratulations to the men of handball. They are indeed champions of gold," Elneny tweeted.

"Congratulations to the Egyptians, and thanks to everyone who stood behind this achievement," El-Hadary tweeted.

"Congratulations to Egypt junior handball team. World champions," Elmohamady tweeted.

"Congratulations to the Egyptian handball team who won the World Championship," Trezeguet tweeted.

 

 

