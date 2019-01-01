EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Ivory Coast beating Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana had a good record against Ivory Coast in the past, but that didn't matter when the latter international team won 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Monday afternoon.
The South Africans paid Ivory Coast too much respect for over an hour, employing a very defensive approach and hardly expressed their forward playing abilities.
In this Twitter reaction piece, we first bring you social media posts of how excited the South African football fraternity were before the game. We have videos of the changerooms and the national team. We also take a look at South Africa's superfan Botha Msila getting ready for the match.
During the game, the highlight for Bafana was when their keeper Ronwen Williams made an outstanding save to stop Jonathan Kodjia's point-blank strike in the first half. Twitter fans went on to congratulate coach Stuart Baxter for bravely starting Williams ahead of Darren Keet.
However, when presented with another opportunity, Kodjia didn't mess around in the 64th minute. The complaints started to flow in by frustrated South African followers.
At the same time, Ivory Coast and neutral fans started to praise one of the tournament's favourites. They were also amazed that Wilfried Zaha didn't start the game, pointing at CIV's strength in depth.
You can follow all the reactions below:
Today while u are starting AFCON 2019 journey carrying dreams of millions of football loving South Africans&thousands of stakeholders of our game on your shoulders rest assured that all our prayers are with u as we have trust,confidence&believe that u will make country proud..... pic.twitter.com/g7HG2TGobd— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) June 24, 2019
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CIVRSA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LFzKt10LnI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
From Rocklands in Mangaung to Cairo, get a seat & rub shoulders.. Who said it was impossible? He is Botha Maila... I’m proud of this chap! https://t.co/Iw91MXCeck— Thato Matuka (@thatomatuka) June 24, 2019
Let’s Go #BafanaBafana 🤗🤗— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) June 24, 2019
I have a good feeling about this squad 👊🏻
Thank you for @KalushaPBwalya for being a servant of the game! Our brother @MsilaBotha has access to all the games now. #PlayYourPart— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) June 24, 2019
His journey continues #Afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/C159F7g9JP
The moment has arrived.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 24, 2019
SA kicks off its #TotalAFCON2019 campaign vs Côte D'Ivoire #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/5NoGqYsYB3
What a save Williams 👏👏🇿🇦 #AFCON2019— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 24, 2019
Players arrival loading ⌛️ #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9WdZRx49H5— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Stuart Baxter vindicated in his selection of Williams ahead of Keet.— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) June 24, 2019
Any doubts still?
Ronnie you beauty!!!! What a save!— Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) June 24, 2019
Great effort from Pepe. Crossbar from a freekick, and that was inches away. Nearly a beauty.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 24, 2019
#Bafana come close. Lovely dink from Hlanti, Tyson not too far away.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 24, 2019
Better from them, very structured so far.
Good thing I brought my high high pills to work today, all of a sudden I'm sweating for no particular reason........ @BafanaBafana #AFCON2019— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) June 24, 2019
65 minutes in and the Bafana defence is breached, Kodjia giving #CIV the lead in their #AFCON2019 opener #ssfootball— Julia Stuart (@JuliaStuart_SA) June 24, 2019
Kodjia puts Cote Di" Ivore ahead after a counter that left Furman out of position— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 24, 2019
Nice cross from Gradel to Kodjia. 1-0 to #cotedivoire— James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 24, 2019
Ivory Coast 1 South Africa 0. Kodjia #AFCON2019 #CIVRSA pic.twitter.com/ldCK0gXx5P— Football 24/7 (@foet247Africa) June 24, 2019
That's what happens when you use brains not energy and too much power— Collins Kasembeli (@kasembeli_afc) June 24, 2019
Get in, Kodjia opens the scores for Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 1-0 @BafanaBafana #AFCON2019
Fvck sake we 1-0 down & Ivory Coast brings on #WilfredZaha aswell 😒🙆🏽♂️ but cmon #BafanaBafana ✊🏾 #AFCON2019— Jade/SpursInUCLFinal (@Simons_spurs) June 24, 2019
Bafana are now intimidated by these Ivory Coast guys.— Let’s talk about Six, Baby (@_Dubani) June 24, 2019
Not a tough Ivory Coast side at all, but I'm still trying to understand our game plan #TotalAFCON2019 we should still win here despite being 1-0 down pic.twitter.com/HsdW54vJNM— Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) June 24, 2019
Zaha finally on for Ivory Coast— Matt (@Mattlfc66) June 24, 2019
They ended up at a good price before they took the lead
They should be starting Pepe and Zaha
Honestly thought Ivory Coast would play better than this. Should be leading by 3 now— Yaya (@peaches_jen) June 24, 2019
Dakika ya 85': Ivory Coast 1-0 Afrika Kusini.— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) June 24, 2019
Iko LIVE #AzamUTV#TaifaStars #AFCON #AFCON2019 #Egypt2019 #Michezo #TotalAFCON2019 #IvoryCoast #SouthAfrika #CIVRSA pic.twitter.com/m0juVjBKTB
Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast) attempted to pick out a free teammate inside the box, but Ronwen Williams comes off the line to clear the ball away #AFCONikoKBC— Mr waddis The Brand (@kipronoenock) June 24, 2019
I can already see it.."Morocco must get a goalless draw against Ivory Coast and we must beat Namibia 4-0 or more if we want to go through..", Babena Babena disappointing us again..I NYUIT!!— MIHI🙏🙏 (@theonlysphe_sa) June 24, 2019
#AFCON2019
Five minutes left still #IvoryCoast 1-0 #SouthAfrica @BafanaBafana holding their own at the moment buy can't find the final ball #AFCON2019 #BBCAFCON— Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) June 24, 2019
One of the better Bafana performances I have seen- considering the madness of Ivory Coast ( Nicholas Pepe, Seri, Aurier Baily(questionable) and Zaha who they brought on in the 60th just to flex...— Benji Hartman (@benji7611) June 24, 2019