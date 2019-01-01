EXTRA TIME: Guinea unveil new kits ahead of Afcon

The Syli Nationale will appear in a different look in Egypt, after Macron unveiled a new design on Saturday

Guinea’s new kits for the 2019 African Cup of Nations have been unveiled as Paul Put’s men continue preparations for the biennial tournament in .

The Guinean Football Federation presented the jerseys to the media in Conakry on Saturday, in a ceremony which was attended by top dignitaries – including the Guinean Sports Minister, Batama Sow.

The jerseys which were designed by Macron, featured in all three categories the Elephant teeth, which is the defense sign of the Guinean XI.

The Syli Nationale will hope to flourish in their new kits when their first Afcon Group B match against Madagascar kicks off in Alexandria on June 22.

However, Paul Put’s side will next take on Benin and as part of their preparations for the tournament on 11 and 16 June respectively.