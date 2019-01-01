Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Egypt unveil mascot for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The North African country are gearing up to host the continent's biggest football competition next month

The Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations has revealed the official mascot for the continental showpiece in Egypt.

This year’s Afcon is set to run from June 21 to July 19 with 24 countries battling for glory.

On Sunday, the LOC revealed a street footballer named Tut who displays the Egyptian culture as the mascot.

Tut is a 12-year-old child wearing an Egyptian shirt and a pharaonic outfit and has his foot on the official ball for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt will open the tournament with a fixture against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.

