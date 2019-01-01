EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang, Zaha & Iwobi turn up at NBA London game
Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha were in attendance for Thursday’s NBA fixture between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.
Before this weekend’s league action, the African stars took a break to enjoy the thrilling game that ended 101-100 in favour of Washington Wizards.
Aside from the football stars' presence, the continent was well represented on
👋 Ciao, @Aubameyang7 benvenuto all'#NBALondon Game!#DCFamily | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/8y1bHrX1gf — NBA Italia (@NBAItalia) January 17, 2019
Emile Smith-Rowe, Zech Medley and Alex Iwobi at the NBA London Game 2019. pic.twitter.com/uTaArwemyT— AFCMike (@AFCPW) January 17, 2019