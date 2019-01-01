EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang celebrates Arsenal's top-four leap with rapper Drake
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was present at the O2 Arena on Tuesday to enjoy the second night of Drake's seven-day concert in London.
The 29-year-old missed the first night of the 'Assassination Vacation Tour' because was on parade at the Emirates Stadium where he played for 29 minutes after coming on for Alex Iwobi in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Newcastle United.
Monday's victory boosted Arsenal's chances of qualifying for next season's Uefa Champions League as they moved to the third spot in the league table with 63 points from 31 games.
In celebrating the win, Aubameyang, scorer of 17 league goals this term, joined Drake at the 20,000-capacity arena and gifted him one of his Arsenal shirts as they both posed for a photograph at the backstage.
🔥 @Aubameyang7 x @Drake— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 3, 2019
📸 aubameyang97 on IG pic.twitter.com/0QXIKYCcDv
Crystal Palace trio Bakary Sako, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi also attended the concert on Monday before Wednesday's league clash against Tottenham Spur.