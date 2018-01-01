'Express yourselves' - Solskjaer calls on star names to play the Man Utd way

The Norwegian has thrown down the gauntlet to his squad after taking Manchester United training for the first time

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to "express themselves" as he prepares to take charge of the side for the first time against Cardiff this weekend.

Former United striker Solskjaer made a dramatic return to Old Trafford this week following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian has signed a deal until the end of the season, when he is expected to return his full-time club Molde.

He takes charge of a United side sixth in the Premier League and 19 points behind leaders Manchester City following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of his first game against former club Cardiff on Saturday Solskjaer says his focus in the lead-up to the match will be on his players, rather than the opposition.

Solskjaer told MUTV: "We’ve got a great set-up, with all the analysts. When I came in this morning they were watching Cardiff. Of course I’ve watched the Premier League, I’ve seen all the teams so I’ve got a little bit of a view on them.

"But it’s not about the opposition it’s about us, it’s about Man Utd, it’s about our players knowing what they can do, seeing them express themselves.

"So my main focus will be on us, how we want the team play and then will give a few details on the opposition.”

More to follow.