Exclusive: David Raya reveals all about Arsenal team-mates - from loudest on team bus to worst taste in music & more

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David Raya has lifted the lid on the entertaining dressing room antics of his Arsenal team-mates in an exclusive interview with GOAL. The Spanish goalkeeper did not hold back, dishing the dirt on everything from the worst music taste to the most competitive players in training.

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Lifting the lid on the dressing room

Raya has offered a unique glimpse into the dynamic inside the Arsenal dressing room. The Spanish goalkeeper participated in a light-hearted question and answer session about his team-mates.

He was not afraid to hand out some playful criticism alongside his praise. Raya was asked to name names on a variety of topics, ranging from social media habits to survival skills.

The loudest players and worst music taste

According to Raya, when it comes to away trips, the team bus is rarely a quiet place for the squad. The Spanish goalkeeper singled out a few regular culprits for making the most noise during their journeys.

"There's a few," Raya revealed. "I would say Ebs [Eberechi Eze], Noni [Madueke], Bukayo [Saka]. They play Uno and they're always shouting."

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The goalkeeper was also quick to call out the worst taste in music among the squad. Raya did not hesitate to name Madueke as the worst dressing room DJ, adding that his team-mate is "not going to like that".

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Training ground battles and cooking skills

Raya also shed light on the intense standards set on the training pitches. He named fellow Spaniard Mikel Merino as the player who hates losing the most, noting that "he has that competitive in him".

Merino was also Raya's top choice to cook him dinner, while he jokingly warned against eating food prepared by youngster Max Dowman. "I'm going to say Max Dowman because obviously he's young and he doesn't have the skills yet," Raya explained.

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Other light-hearted awards included Tommy Setford taking the longest in front of the mirror. Meanwhile, Piero Hincapie was named as the player who spends the most time on TikTok.

Unique label for Timber

Finally, Raya was asked which team-mate he would take with him to survive being stranded in a desert. He opted for the intelligence of Jurrien Timber.

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"I would say Jurrien Timber," Raya stated. "He has that cleverness in him and I think he will be a good survivor."