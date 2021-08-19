Ex-Super Eagles defender tips Jorginho over Kante for Uefa Player of the Year

The Chelsea stars are up for the prestigious award, and Kingsley Obiekwu reveals why the Italy international is a massive favourite for the prize

Jorginho stands a better chance than his Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante of winning the Uefa Player of the Year award, according to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu.

The Blues stars – who played crucial roles in the Stamford Bridge giants’ Champions League triumph – made the final cut alongside Belgium international and Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne, who inspired Pep Guardiola’s Citizens to the Premier League crown.

Interestingly, this is the first time in the prize’s 11-year history that the final three shortlists will be midfielders, with the winner set to be announced at the 2021-22 Champions League group-stage draw ceremony.

When asked where the pendulum should swing on August 26, the former Go Ahead Eagles star – who was a member of the Dream Team that won Olympic football gold in 1996 – sees the Italian edging the Frenchman to the diadem due to his involvement in Gli Azzurri’s Euro 2020 conquest.

“First, you have to realise that this award is decided based on voting and one of the things taken into consideration is the number of titles the nominees have won in a particular season,” Obiekwu told Goal. “All three nominees are deserving of the award, but judging by the number of titles won, Jorginho stands a better chance because he won the Euro 2020 title with Italy.

“Before then, he had won the Champions League, and recently he helped Thomas Tuchel’s team win the Uefa Super Cup. He not only won these honours, but he also played significant roles in all of them.”

Before the commencement of the European championship, Kante was in pole position to claim the accolade.

He was named Man of the Match in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid and won the award again in the 1-0 final win over Guardiola’s City.

“No one would rule away from the fact that Kante was fantastic in the just-concluded season, however, he has his teammate Jorginho to contend with,” he continued. “Both of them won the same number of trophies at club level, however, the Italian’s only advantage comes from his exploit at international level.

“That being said, we can’t rule [Kante] out completely out and it won’t come as a surprise if he walks home with the award ahead of Jorginho.”