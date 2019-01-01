Ex-Ghana star Kingston hails 'phenomenal' teenager Kudus

The erstwhile Hearts midfielder is among many Ghanaians impressed by the 19-year-old's outstanding international bow

Former international Laryea Kingston has nothing but compliments for new-kid-on-the-block Mohammed Kudus following a fine debut with the national team.

A second-half substitute, the 19-year-old Nordsjaelland attacker took only 18 minutes to get going as he netted a sublime effort to help the Black Stars to a 2-0 home triumph over in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers on Thursday.

He had earlier represented Ghana at U17 and U20 levels.

“He [Kudus] is amazing, you could see his contribution [against South Africa] - his link-up from the wings, midfield and from attack; has been phenomenal," Kingston said, as reported by Ghanaguardian.

"He’s someone I saw playing when he was 13.

"He went through Right to Dream Academy and now he’s doing very well with FC Nordsjaelland."

Article continues below

Kudus' bright start for Ghana follows his impressive performance at club level where has so far netted five times in 12 appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga this season.

During the summer transfer window, he was linked to English Premier League side and in .

The attacker played for Ghana at the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in and the 2019 U20 Afcon in Niger.

