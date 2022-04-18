Ex-Eintracht Frankfurt striker Fenin posts video of personal assault by Barcelona fans

Martin Fenin has revealed that he and his wife were assaulted by Barcelona fans following the Blaugrana's Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, with the ex-Bundesliga player blasting the club and their country for their actions.

The former striker, who played for Frankfurt between 2008 and 2011, was in attendance for the club's remarkable rout of the Liga giants, booking themselves a semi-final spot in Europe's second-tier competition.

But Fenin has now taken to social media to describe the ordeal he faced in the aftermath, after he came into conflict with a group of home supporters.

What has happened?

Taking to Instagram, Fenin showed a video of the alleged assault, and pointed the blame at both Barcelona supporters and the local law enforcement.

"That's me and my wife," Fenin wrote in a caption to his post. "After the game, my wife and I were beaten.

"[We] then spent 36 hours in the police station with no help, no food, no drink, madness. Bravo Barca, Bravo Spain."

The bigger picture

The fallout from Barcelona's loss at Camp Nou continues to rumble on, with the club having seen a larger number of Frankfurt fans present than those allocated originally by the home team.

The result led to coach Xavi claiming the Blaugrana felt that they had been "robbed in their home" by the events.

Barcelona will now turn their attention to ensuring a strong finish in La Liga and a return to Champions League football next term.

