Ex-Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy passes away at age 36

The former Confederation of African Football executive member has passed away after a battle with cancer

Former Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy has passed away at the age of 36.

Fahmy was confirmed dead on Sunday, after a long battle with cancer. He replaced Hicham El Amrani as Caf’s secretary in November 2017, but he was relieved from his position less than two years into the job.

Football fans on social media expressed their condolences:

