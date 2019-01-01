Evra: PSG filed a complaint against me - maybe they'll lock my iPhone?

The former France international revealed the Ligue 1 club weren't happy with him following his jubilation at Manchester United's victory

Patrice Evra has revealed filed a complaint against him following his celebrations in ’s victory over the club on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils pulled off a shock win in Paris to overturn a 0-2 deficit to advance to the last eight of the .

Romelu Lukaku hit a brace before Marcus Rashford’s last-minute penalty proved enough to fire the side into the quarter-final stage of the competition.

It’s the first time the club have qualified for the last eight of the Champions League since 2013-14, with David Moyes' men eventually eliminated from that year’s tournament by .

This initiated passionate celebrations on the sideline from supporters, including from the likes of former United full-back Evra.

The 37-year-old attended the game in Paris and he filmed his fanatical celebrations after the full-time whistle alongside the suspended Paul Pogba.

The former Red Devils defender was shouting and screaming in happiness into his iPhone, of which he then published on social media for the world to see.

This appears to have gone down badly with PSG, with the French club allegedly filing a complaint to UEFA about Evra’s over-the-top celebrations.

He addressed the complaint on his social media again, while singing along to Edith Piaf’s ‘I Regret Nothing’ tune.

" Thanks Edith, I will now lower the volume because it's a great moment in the history of football,” Evra said jokingly on his Instagram.

“PSG filed a complaint against me to UEFA for my celebration during PSG-Manchester.

“And people ask me: ‘Patrice, what do you risk?’ I don't know man... Maybe they'll change the code on my iPhone so it will be stuck?”

Evra played 379 times for United over nine seasons in which he helped the club win the Premier League five times along with a Champions League triumph.

The former international left the side back in 2014, before going on to play for , and West Ham.

Manchester United are yet to find out their opponent in the last eight of the Champions League, but they have qualified alongside , and .