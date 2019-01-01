'Everything about him screams Liverpool' - Klopp delighted with new Robertson contract

The 24-year-old is now an undisputed member of the Reds first team and has extended his stay until June 2024 with a fresh deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Andy Robertson's commitment to his club after the defender put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield.

Robertson, 24, joined Liverpool from Hull City in a £8 million ($10m) in the summer of 2017, and established himself as Klopp's first-choice left-back towards the end of his debut season.

The Scotland international has since gone from strength to strength in the Reds line-up, helping his team to the Champions League final and establishing himself as one of the English top flight's top full-backs.

He becomes the latest Liverpool player to commit long-term to Klopp’s project at Anfield, following the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez.

Robertson has extended his contract to June 2024; and Klopp could not be happier at the news.

“I think of all the contract renewals I have been involved with, this one was done in almost record time,” Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

“It’s fair to say Robbo didn’t hesitate for even a second when we spoke about extending his stay at our club for longer.

“I remember when we signed him back in the summer of 2017, I spoke a lot about ‘his story, his journey’ and how much I loved it and thought it pointed to the type of person and player he would be for us. He has exceeded these expectations.

“He might be from Glasgow originally, but everything about him screams Liverpool."

Klopp added that while Robertson had to wait for a chance to shine, he has more than repaid the faith shown in him since being handed a first-team spot.

“It has been fantastic to see him grow, develop and improve. It was not the easiest of starts for him maybe, because we are blessed with another fantastic left-back in Alberto Moreno," the manager explained.

"He had to be patient - he had to be ready when his chance came and his progression since is an example to any player joining us.

“Everyone knows about his personality, on and off the pitch, but maybe we are guilty at times of overlooking his quality. Ask those who play against him - be it matchday or training - and they speak about his technical and tactical qualities, just as much as his character and heart.

“Our supporters have fallen in love with him, he has fallen in love with them - and both he and his amazing young family are very much at home in Liverpool.

“It’s fantastic this will now be their home for even longer.”