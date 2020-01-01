Every FIFA soundtrack to date in full: From FIFA 98 to FIFA 21

Goal has compiled each and every FIFA soundtrack to date, with every musical offering more eclectic and eccentric than the last

FIFA soundtracks are as warmly received as the game themselves, the mixes that accompany you on your virtual journeys always unique and memorable.

From Blur to CHVRCHES and from Radiohead to Santigold, here's every single FIFA soundtrack – dating back to the Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack to the present.

How FIFA soundtracks became cultural tastemakers: 'The music you listen to defines your life'

FIFA 21 soundtrack

Artist Song 070 Shake Morrow Aitch MICE Alfie Templeman Wish I Was Younger Anitta, Myke Towers, Cardi B Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers) Biig Piig Don't Turn Around Buju Banton Unity Carlos Sadness, Bomba Estero Aloha Celeste Stop This Flame Chloe Black Sacrifice De Lux Cool Up Domino Saints BUYA Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Mixed] Dylan Fraser Vipers Everything Is Recorded, Infinite Coles, BERWYN 01:32AM / WALK ALONE Fireboy DML Scatter Glass Animals Heat Waves ICEKIID ErruDumEllaHvad KAWALA Ticket To Ride LA Priest Beginning LARRY PINK THE HUMAN MIGHT DELETE LATER Leyma been a minute Louis The Child, EARTHGANG Big Love (with EARTHGANG) Madame Ghandhi Bad Habits Mike Sabath Good Energy Nia Wyn Who Asked You Nnena Work It Out Oliver Malcolm Switched Up Oscar Lang Apple Juice 박혜진 Park Hye Jin Like this Royal Blood Trouble's Coming Steam Down, Afronaut Zu Etcetera Still Woozy Window Tame Impala Is It True tha Supreme, Dani Faiv no14 - feat. Dani Faiv The Snuts That's All It Is Zaia SHADE

FIFA 20 soundtrack

Artist Song Another Sky The Cracks Apre Come Down BJ the Chicago Kid Feel the Vibe Buscabulla Vamono Cautious Clay Erase Child of the Parish Before the Moment's Gone Colouring Oh My God! Danay Suarez La Razon del Equilibrio Dennis Lloyd Wild West Dominic Fike Phone Numbers Everyone You Know She Don't Dance Fieh Glu Flume Running Back Foals The Runner Friedberg Go Wild Goldlink Zulu Screams Half Alive Runaway Hot Chip Positive Jai Paul He Janice Hearts Will Bleed JB Scofield Stretch It Jevon Lil Ze Judah & The Lion Why Did You Run? JYyllowL Ozone Kamakaze x Massappeals Last Night Kojey Radical Where Do I Begin? Loyle Carner Angel Major Lazer Que Calor Masego Big Girls Milky Chance Fado MNDR Save Me Obongjayer Frens P Money Where and When Pixx Funsize Rosalia & Ozuna Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi Sampa the Great OMG Skepta Same Old Story Sofi Tukker Swing Suzi Wu Highway The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa Ni The SLP Favourites Tierra Whack Unemployed Ttrruuces I'm Alive

soundtrack

Artist Song Andreya Triana Beautiful People Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life Bakar Big Dreams Bantu & Dr. Chaii Jackie Chan Bas Tribe feat. J. Cole BC Unidos Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky Bearson It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows Broods Peach Bugzy Malone Ordinary People Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer Confidence Man Out the Window Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty Crystal Fighters Another Level Death Cab for Cutie Gold Rush Easy Life Pockets Ghali Habibi Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio Remix) Gorillaz Sorcererz Hans Zimmer ft. Vince Staples Remix Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run Jacob Banks Love Ain't Enough Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now) Kojey Radical Water with Mahalia & Swindle LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix) Lao Ra Pa'lante Logic Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius Mansionair Violet City No/Me Consistent NoMBe Drama feat. Big Data Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry Octavian Lightning Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) Sam Fender Play God Stealth Truth Is Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name SUN SILVA Blue Light Tom Misch Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff Tove Styrke Sway Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks Yolanda Be Cool Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse Young Fathers Border Girl

FIFA 18 soundtrack

Artist Song alt-J Deadcrush Avelino (feat. Stormzy & Skepta) Energy Bad Sounds Wages Baloji L'Hiver Indien BORNS Faded Heart Cut Copy Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit) Django Django Tic Tac Toe IDER King Ruby Kimbra On Top of the World Kovic Drown Lorde Supercut Mondo Cozmo Automatic (New Edit) Mura Masa Helpline feat. Tom Tripp ODESZA La Ciudad Off Bloom Falcon Eye Oliver Heart Attack feat. De La Soul Outsider Miol Mor Mara Perfume Genius Slip Away Phantoms Throw It In The Fire . The Man Live In The Moment RAC Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia Residente Dagombas en Tamale Rex Orange County Never Enough Run The Jewels Mean Demeanor Sir Sly &Run Slowdive Star Roving Sneakbo feat. Giggs Active Sofi Tukker Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO Superorganism Something For Your M.I.N.D. Tash Sultana Jungle Teme Tan Ca Va Pas La Tete? The Amazons Stay with Me The National The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness The War On Drugs Holding On The XX Dangerous Tom Grennan Found What I've Been Looking For Toothless Sisyphus Vessels Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips Washed Out Get Lost

FIFA 17 soundtrack

Artist Song Appeals Bayonne Balkan Beat Box I Trusted U Barns Courtney Hobo Rocket Bastille Send Them Off! Beaty Heart Slide to the Side Beck NEW SONG Bishop Briggs Be Your Love Bob Moses Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix) Capital Cities Vowels Catfish and the Bottlemen Postpone Ceci Bastida Un Sueno feat. Aloe Blacc Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah Explotar feat. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca Declan McKenna Isombard Digitalism Shangri-La DMA's Play It Out Empire Of The Sun High And Low Formation Pleasure Glass Animals Youth Grouplove Don't Stop Making It Happen HUNTAR Anyway Jack Garratt Surprise Yourself Jagwar Ma O B 1 KAMAU Justfayu feat. No Wyld Kasabian Comeback Kid Kygo Raging feat. Kodaline Lemaitre We Got U feat. The Knocks Lewis Del Mar Painting (Masterpiece) Lola Coca Love Songs LOYAL Moving As One Lucius Almighty Gosh NGOD Blue Oliver Electrify feat. Scott Mellis Paper Routes Chariots Paul Kalkbrenner (Let Me Hear You) Scream Phantogram Same Ol Blues Porter Robinson & Madeon Shelter Rat Boy Get Over It Rocco Hunt Sto Bene Cosi SAFIA Bye Bye Saint Motel Move Skott Porcelain Society Protocol Sofi Tukker Johny Souls Satisfied Spring King Who Are You? ST feat. Marta Kot Vera i Nadezhda (WIN) Systema Solar Rumbera Tourist Run Two Door Cinema Club Are We Ready? (Wreck) Zedd & Grey Adrenaline ZHU Money

FIFA 16 soundtrack

Artist Song All Tvvins Darkest Ocean April Towers A Little Bit of Fear Atlas Genius Stockholm AURORA Conqueror Baiana System Playsom Baio Sister of Pearl BANNERS Shine a Light Bastille Hangin' Beck Dreams Bomba Estero Soy Yo BORNS Fool Coasts Tonight Disclosure Omen feat. Sam Smith Durante Slow Burn feat. Chuck Ellis Everything Everything Distant Past Foals Mountain At My Gates Gin Wigmore New Rush Icona Pop Emergency Jax Jones Yeah Yeah Yeah John Newman Tiring Game feat. Charlie Wilson Kaleo Way Down We Go Kygo ID Louis the Child It's Strange feat. K. Flay Miami Horror All It Ever Was No Wyld Let Me Know Nothing But Thieves Trip Switch Of Monsters and Men Crystals Parade of Lights Feeling Electric RAC, Nate Henricks Back of the Car Raury Crystal Express Seinabo Sey Preend Skylar Grey feat. X Ambassadors Cannonball Slaptop Walls Speelburg Lay It Right Swim Deep One Great Song And I Could Change The World The Royal Concept Smile The Very Best Makes A King feat. Jutty Taylor Tiggs Da Author Run Unknown Mortal Orchestra Can't Keep Checking My Phone X-Wife Movin' Up Years & Years Gold (FIFA Edit) Zibra Goodbye Mondays

FIFA 15 soundtrack

Artist Song A-Trak Push (Featuring Andrew Wyatt) AVICII The Nights Bang La Decks Utopia feat. Dominique Young Unique Broods L.A.F. ChocQuibTown Uh La La Death From Above 1979 Crystal Ball Dirty South Tunnel Vision feat. SomeKindaWonderful Elliphant Purple Light feat. Doja Cat Elliphant All or Nothing Emicida feat. Rael Levanta e Anda Fmlybnd Come Alive Foster the People Are You What You Want To Be? Jacob Banks Move With You Joywave Tongues feat. Kopps Jungle Busy Earnin' Kasabian Stevie Kinski Gallo Cumbia Del Corazon Kwabs Walk Lowell Palm Trees Madden Brothers We Are Done Madeon Imperium Magic Man Tonight Milky Chance Down by the River MPB4 Agibore (Marky's Ye-Mele Refix) Nico & Vinz When The Day Comes Polock Everlasting Prides Out of the Blue Rudimental Give You Up feat. Alex Clare (World Cup Remix) Saint Motel My Type Saint Raymond Wild Heart Sante Les Amis Brasil Slaptop Sunrise Teddybears Sunshine feat. Natalie Storm Tensnake Pressure feat. Thabo The Griswolds 16 Years The Kooks Around Town The Mountains The Valleys The Ting Tings Super Critical tUnE-yArDs Water Fountain Vance Joy Mess Is Mine

FIFA 14 soundtrack

Artist Song American Authors Hit It Amplify Dot Get Down Bloc Party Ratchet Chvrches We Sink Crystal Fighters Love Natural Dan Croll Compliment Your Soul David Dallas Runnin' De Staat Down Town Disclosure F for You Empire of the Sun Alive Foals My Number (Trophy Wife Remix) Grouplove I'm With You Guards I Know It's You Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas Funky Futurista Jamie N Commons Marathon John Newman Love Me Again Karol Conka BoaNoite Ki:Theory Kitty Hawk Los Rakas Hot Marcelo D2 Voce Diz Que o Amor Nao Doi Miles Kane Don't Forget Who You Are OK KID Am Ende Oliver Mechanical Olympic Ayres Magic Robert DeLong Here Rock Mafia Ft. Wyclef Jean And David Correy I Am Smallpools Dreaming The 1975 The City The Chain Gang of 1974 Miko The Colourist Little Games (St. Lucia Remix) The Naked and Famous Hearts Like Ours The Royal Concept On Our Way Vampire Weekend Worship You Wretch 32 24 Hours You Me At Six Lived a Lie

FIFA 13 soundtrack

Artist Song Animal Kingdom Get Away With It Ashtar Command Mark IV feat. Joshua Radin Astro Panda Band Of Horses Feud Bastille Weight Of Living, Part 2 Bloc Party We Are Not Good People Cali Outta My Mind Chevin Champion Clement Marfo and The Frontline Us Against The World Crystal Fighters Follow deadmau5 feat. Gerard Way Professional Griefers Django Django Hail Bop Duologue Get Out While You Can Elliphant TeKKno Scene feat. Adam Kanyama Featurecast Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (feat. Pugs Atomz) Fitz And The Tantrums Spark Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne Let It Roll Part 2 Foreign Beggars and Bare Noise See The Light Hadoen! Bliss Out Imagine Dragons On Top of the World Jagwar Ma What Love Jonathan Boulet You're a Animal Kasabian Club Foot Kimbra Come Into My Head Kitten G# Kraftklub Eure Madchen Ladyhawke Black White & Blue Madeon Finale Matisyahu Searchin Metric Speed The Collapse Miike Snow Paddling Out Passion Pit I'll Be Alright Reptar Sweet Sipping Soda Reverend And The Makers Shine The Light Rock Mafia Fly Or Die Royal Teeth Wild Santigold Big Mouth St. Lucia September Stepdad Jungles The Enemy Saturday The Heavy Don't Say Nothing The Presets Ghosts The Royal Concept Goldrsuhed Two Door Cinema Club Sleep Alone Walk The Moon Quesadilla Wretch 32 Blur Young Empires Rain of Gold Youngblood Hawke We Come Running Zemaria Past 2

FIFA 12 soundtrack

Artist Song Alex Metric & Steve Angello Open Your Eyes All Mankind Break The Spell Architecture in Helsinki Escapee Bloco Bleque / Gabriel O Pensador So Tem Jogador Chase & Status No Problem Crystal Castles / Robert Smith Not In Love CSS Hits Me Like A Rock Cut Copy Where I'm Going Digitalism Circles DJ Raff Latino & Proud El Guincho Bombay (Fresh Touch Dub Mix) Empresarios Sabor Tropical Foster the People Call It What You Want Givers Up Up Up Glasvegas The World Is Yours Graffiti6 Stare Into The Sun Grouplove Colours (Captain Cutz Remix) Japanese Popstars Let Go Kasabian Switchblade Smiles La Vida Boheme El Buen Salvaje Little Dragon Nightlight Macaco Una Sola Voz Marteria feat. Yasha Verstrahlt Monarchy The Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace Remix) Pint Shot Riot Twisted Soul Portugal. The Man Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now) Rock Mafia The Big Bang Spank Rock Energy The Chain Gang Of 1974 Hold on The Hives Thousand Answers The Medics City The Naked & Famous Punching In A Dream The Strokes Machu Picchu Tying Tiffany Drownin' The Ting Tings Hands The Vaccines Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra) Thievery Corporation Stargazer Tittsworth & Alvin Risk feat. Maluca La Campana TV On the Radio Will Do

FIFA 11 soundtrack

Artist Song Adrian Lux Can't Sleep Ana Tijoux 1977 Caribou Odessa Charlotte Gainsbourg Trick Pony Choc Quib Town El Bombo Chromeo Don't Turn the Lights On Dan Black Wonder Dapuntobeat :O Dum Dum Girls It Only Takes One Night Ebony Bones W.A.R.R.I.O.R. Gorillaz Rhinestone Eyes Groove Armada Paper Romance Howl Controller Jonsi Around Us Jump Jump Dance Dance White Picket Fences Ladytron Ace of Hz LCD Soundsystem I Can Change Linkin Park Black Out Locnville Sun In My Pocket Malachai Snowflake Maluca El Tigeraso Mark Ronson feat. Simon Le Bon and Wiley Record Collection Massive Attack Splitting the Atom MGMT Flash Delirium Ram Di Dam Flashbacks Scissor Sisters Fire With Fire The Black Keys Tighten Up The Pinker Tones Sampleame Tulipa Efemera Two Door Cinema Club I Can Talk We Are Scientists Rules Don't Stop Yeasayer O.N.E. Zemaria The Space Ahead

FIFA 10 soundtrack

Artist Song Auletta Meine Stadt Balkan Beat Box feat. Tomer Yosef and Saz Ramallah Tel Aviv BLK JKS Lakeside Bomba Estero Fuego Buraka Som Sistema feat. Pongolove Kalemba CasioKids Fot I Hose Children Collide Skeleton Dance Cut Off Your Hands Happy As Can Be Dananananaykroyd Black Wax Datarock Give It Up Fabri Fibra Donna Famosa Fidel Nadal International Love Los Fabulosos Cadillacs La Luz del Ritmo Macaco Hacen Falta Dos Major Lazer feat. Mr. Lexx and Santigold Hold the Line Marcio Local Soul do Samba Matt & Kim Daylight Metric Gold Guns Girls Mexican Institute of Sound Alocatel Nneka feat. Wesley Williams Kangpe Passion Pit Moth's Wings Peter Bjorn and John Nothing to Worry About Pint Shot Riot Not Thinking Straight Playing for Change War Rocky Dawuni Download the Revolution Royksopp It's What I Want SoShy Dorothy The Answering Machine It's Over! It's Over! It's Over! The BPA feat. Ashley Beedle Should I Stay or Should I Blow The Enemy Be Somebody The Whitest Boy Alive 1517 Tommy Sparks She's Got Me Dancing Wyclef Jean MVP Kompa Zap Mama Vibrations

FIFA 09 soundtrack

Artist Song Caesar Palace 1ne Chromeo Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix) CSS Jager Yoga Curumin Magrela Cut Copy Lights And Music Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread) Datarock True Stories DJ Bitman Me Gustan Duffy Mercy Foals Olympic Airways Gonzales Working Together (Boys Noize Remix) Hot Chip Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix) Jakobinarina I'm A Villain Junkie XL feat. Electrocute Mad Pursuit Jupiter One Platform Moon Kasabian Fast Fuse Ladytron Runaway Lykke Li I'm Good I'm Gone Macaco Movin' MGMT Kids My Federation What Gods Are These Najwajean Drive Me Plastilina Mosh Let U Know Radiopilot Fahrrad Reverend And The Makers Open Your Window Sam Sparro Black & Gold Senor Flavio Lo Mejor Del Mundo Soprano Victory The Airborne Toxic Event Gasoline The Black Kids I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix) The Bloody Beetroots Butterfly The Fratellis Tell Me A Lie The Heavy That Kind Of Man The Kissaway Trail 61 The Kooks Always Where I Need To Be The Pinker Tones The Whistling Song The Script The End Where I Begin The Ting Tings Keep Your Head The Veronicas Untouched The Whip Muzzle #1 Tom Jones Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix) Ungdomskulen Modern Drummer

FIFA 08 soundtrack

Artist Song !!! All My Heroes Are Weirdos Apartment Fall into Place Art Brut Direct Hit Aterciopelados Paces Babamars The Core Bodyrox feat. Luciana What Planet You On? Bonde do Role Solta o Frango CAMP From Extremely Far Away Carpark North Human Ceu Malemolencia Cheb i Sabbah Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix Cansei de Ser Sexy Off the Hook Datarock Fa-Fa-Fa Digitalism Pogo Disco Ensemble We Might Fall Apart Dover Do Ya Heroes & Zeros Into the Light Ivy Queen Que Lloren Kenna Out of Control (State of Emotion) k-os Born to Run La Rocca Sketches (20 Something Life) Lukas Kasha Love Abuse Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue I'm Sorry Maximo Park The Unshockable Melody Club Fever Fever Mexican Institute of Sound El Microfono Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera Silikon Noisettes Don't Give Up Pacha Massive Don't Let Go Peter Bjorn and John Young Folks Planet Funk Static Robyn Bum Like You Rocky Dawuni Wake Up the Town Santigold You'll Find a Way Simian Mobile Disco I Believe Superbus Butterfly Switches Drama Queen The Automatic Monster The Cat Empire Sly The Hoosiers Goodbye Mr A The Hours Ali in the Jungle The Tellers More Tigarah Culture, Color, Money, Beauty Travis Closer Tumi & the Volume Afrique Vassy Wanna Fly Wir sind Helden Endlich ein Grund zur Panik Yonderboi Were You Thinking Of Me?

FIFA 07 soundtrack

Artist Song Angelique Kidjo Wele Wele Belasco Chloroform Bersuit Vergarabat O Vas a Misa Bitman & Roban Get on the Floor Blasted Mechanism Blasted Empire Boy Kill Boy Civil Sin caBas La Cadena de Oro Carlos Jean Get Down D.O.C.H.! Was in der Zeitung Steht Elefant Uh-oh Hello Epik High Fly Fertig, Los! Sie ist in Mich Verliebt Infadels Can't Get Enough (Mekon Remix) Malibu Stacy Los Angeles Mellowdrone Oh My Mobile New York Minute Morning Runner Gone Up in Flames Muse Supermassive Black Hole Nightmare of You Dear Scene, I Wish I Were Deaf Outlandish Kom Igen Paul Oakenfold Beautiful Goal Persephone's Bees Muzika Dyla Fil'ma (Music For Film) Plastilina Mosh Peligroso Pop Polysics Tei! Tei! Tei! The Prototypes Kaleidoscope Ralph Myerz and the Jack Herren Band Deepest Red Seu Jorge Tive Razao Shiny Toy Guns You Are the One Stijn Gasoline and Matches Surferosa Royal Uniform Tahiti 80 Big Day The Feeling Sewn The Pinker Tones TMCR Grande Finale The Sheer Understand The Young Punx You've Got To... Tigarah Girl Fight Trash Inc. Punk Rock Chick Us3 Kick This Young Love Discotech

FIFA 06 soundtrack

Artist Song 3D Voz Fiesta AK4711 Rock Bloc Party Helicopter Blues Brother Castro Flirt boTECOeletro Coco Nutz Mass Boy Same Old Song Carlinhos Brown & DJ Dero Nabika Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley Welcome to Jamrock Dogs London Bridge Dove Black and White Town Duels Potential Futures Embrace Ashes Hard-Fi Gotta Reason Jamiroquai Feels Just Like It Should Kaos Now and Forever Kinky Coqueta K'naan Soobax KYO Contact LCD Soundsystem Daft Punk Is Playing At My House Linea 77 Inno All'Odio Mando Diao God Knows maNga Bir Kadin Cizeceksin Marcelinho da Lua Tranquilo Nine Black Alps Cosmopolitan Oasis Lyla Paul Oakenfold Beautiful Goal Royksopp Follow My Ruin Selasee Run SoShy The Way I Subsonica Corpo a Corpo Teddybears STHLM Cobrastyle The Departure Be My Enemy The Film Can You Touch Me The Gift 11.33 The Rakes Vitalic My Friend Dario Yerba Buena Cityzen Citysoy

FIFA 2005 soundtrack

Artist Song Air Surfing on a Rocket Brothers Dieci Cento Mille Clorofila of Nortec Collective Almada Debi Nova One Rhythm (Do Yard Riddim Mix) Emma Warren Wants U Back Faithless No Roots Ferry Corsten Rock Your Body, Rock Flogging Molly To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh Franz Ferdinand Tell Her Tonight Future Funk Squad Sorcerary Gusanito Vive La Vida Head Automatica Brooklyn Is Burning Inverga + Num Kebra Eu Perdi Voce Ivete Sangalo Sorte Grande INXS What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit) Jose A Necessidade Los Amigos Invisibles Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix) Mala Rodriguez Jugadoras, Jugadores Manana Miss Evening Marcelo D2 Profissao MC Miss J Follow Me Morrissey Irish Blood, English Heart Nachlader An die Wand New Order Blue Monday Oomph! Augen Auf! Paul Oakenfold Beautiful Goal Sandro Bit Ciao Sono lo Sarah McLachlan World On Fire (Junkie XL Remix) Scissor Sisters Take Your Mama Seeed Release Sneak Attack Tigers The End of All Good Soul'd Out 1,000,000 Monsters Attack The Sounds Seven Days a Week The Soundtrack of Our Lives Karmageddon The Streets Fit But You Know It Wayne Marshall Hot In the Club Zion y Lennox Ahora

FIFA 2004 soundtrack

Artist Song Asian Dub Foundation Rise To The Challenge Babamania Wanna Rock Caesars Jerk It Out Cafe Tacuba Eo (El Sonidero) DJ Sensei Force Goldfrapp Train Junior Senior Rhythm Bandits Kane Rain Down on Me (Tiesto Remix) Kasabian L.S.F Kings Of Leon Red Morning Light Lostprophets Burn, Burn Paul van Dyk Nothing But You Radiohead Myxomatosis Suburbia Always The Clones Crazy Boys The Cooper Temple Clause Promises, Promises The Dandy Warhols We Used to Be Friends The Individuals Take A Ride The Jam Town Called Malice The Raveonettes That Great Love Sound The Stone Roses Fools Gold Timo Maas Unite Tosca Gute Laune Tribalistas Ja Sei Namorar Underworld Two Months Off Vicentico Se Despierta La Ciudad Wir sind Helden Guten Tag Zeca Pagodinho Deixa A Vida Me Levar

FIFA 2003 soundtrack

Artist Song a.mia Jumpin to the Moon (Unexplored Field Mix) Antiloop In My Mind Avril Lavigne Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix) Bedroom Rockers Drivin Dax Riders Force Idlewild You Held the World in Your Arms Kosheen Hide U Kosheen Pride Ms. Dynamite Dy-Na-Mi-Tee Safri Duo Played A-Live (The Bongo Song) Sportfreunde Stiller Independent Spotrunnaz Bigger and Better Timo Maas To Get Down (Fatboy Slim Remix)

FIFA 2002 soundtrack

Artist Song BT Never Gonna Come Back Down (Hybrid's Echoplex Dub) Cirrus Stop and Panic Conjure One Redemption (Max Graham's Dead Sea Mix) DJ Tiesto Flight 643 Gorillaz 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix) Gouryella Tenshi Issi Noho First Snow (General Midi Remix) R4 Revolution Sandy vs Housetrap Overdrive Schiller Das Glockenspiel (Tiesto Remix) Terpsichord The Bells The Edison Factor Repeat the Sequence Vitae Energy Flow

FIFA 2001 soundtrack

Artist Song Curve Chinese Burn (Lunatic Calm Remix) Grand Theft Audio We Luv You Moby Bodyrock The Source Fly Away Utah Saints Funky Music (Levent's Funk-o-Rama Short Edit) Utah Saints Power to the Beats

FIFA 2000 soundtrack

Artist Song Apollo 440 Stop The Rock Elite Force Call It Brisco (And Why Not?) Gay Dad Joy! Junior Blanks All About Beats (DJ Scissoricks Mix) Lunatic Calm LC001 (Neon Ray Mix) Reel Big Fish Sell Out Robbie Williams It's Only Us Sniper Cross Fader Dominator

FIFA 99 soundtrack

Artist Song Danmass Gotta Learn (Dub Pistols Sick Junkie Remix) Dylan Rhymes Naked and Ashamed Fatboy Slim The Rockafeller Skank Gearwhore Passion God Within Raincry (Spiritual Thirst) Lionrock Rude Boy Rock

FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack