Everton fire Benitez after just six months as manager as 2-1 defeat at Norwich proves to be final straw

Everton have fired head coach Rafael Benitez in the wake of their 2-1 loss at Norwich on Saturday.

Benitez was initially drafted in to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the Goodison Park hot seat back in June, despite having previously managed Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

The Toffees began the 2021-22 campaign strongly under the Spaniard but quickly lost form amid the loss of a number of key players to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests, with a 2-1 defeat to relegation battling Norwich proving to be the last straw for an expectant board.

What's been said?

The club have confirmed Benitez's exit in a statement, which reads: "Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager.

"Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

"An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course."

Benitez's ill-fated tenure

Everton picked up 13 points from their opening six Premier League games under Benitez to rise to fifth in the table, but then embarked on an eight-match winless run that included humiliating losses at home to Watford and Liverpool.

A 2-1 home win over Arsenal and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the start of December granted Benitez a temporary reprieve, but the Toffees went on to lose to Crystal Palace and Brighton before reaching a new low at Norwich this weekend.

Everton fans ultimately never warmed to Benitez, and he leaves with a record of seven wins, 11 draws and four losses in the Premier League, while also having overseen their surprise Carabao Cup third-round loss to QPR.

