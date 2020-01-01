‘Europe needs coronavirus vaccine more than Africa’ – Lobi Stars coach Ogunbote

The former Enyimba boss has lent his voice to the racist comments made by French doctors with regards to coronavirus vaccine testing on Africans

manager Gbenga Ogunbote has stated that Europe needs a coronavirus vaccine more than Africa does and should do testing among themselves.

French doctors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht had earlier asserted that vaccine testing for the pandemic, which has affected more than a million people globally, be put on trial in Africa first.

This invoked the ire of four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o and also Didier Drogba, with other top African players lending their voices to kick back against those racist comments.

Europe is the worst-hit continent in the world, with more than 600,000 confirmed cases and more than 50,000 deaths.

Africa is the least affected continent with around 10,000 cases and fewer than a thousand deaths.

"Africa as a continent has to stand on its feet. If Europe has a solution, they should test it over there,” Ogunbote told Goal.

“They need it more than we do because they are in a worse challenge than we are.

"Such a statement is not good enough. It is an insult to our person and is racist. You don't undermine another person.

“God has been faithful to Africa because we have far fewer deaths compared to Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. So, it is not a good statement and Africa must stand against it.

“Considering how far behind Africa is technologically, many expected the coronavirus to hit Africa more, but the reverse is the case.”