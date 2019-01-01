Europa League: Mikel's Trabzonspor bow to Nyom's Getafe

The Black Sea Storm were on the losing side against the Spaniards with the former Super Eagles skipper in action

John Obi Mikel’s Trabzonspor made a losing start following their 1-0 defeat to on Thursday.

The hosts secured maximum points thanks to an 18th-minute strike from Angel Rodriguez inside Madrid’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

32-year-old Rodriguez capitalised on the visitors’ sloppy defending to head home Raul Carnero’s cross. The header beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir who was in goal for the Super Lig outfit.

Having impressed in Trabzonspor’s 2-2 draw with Genclerbirligi on Sunday, Mikel earned Unal Karaman’s trust to start in . However, his presence could not save the Black Sea Storm from making a false start in the tournament.

His compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme who also made the starting XI was replaced by Firatcan Uzum with seven minutes left to play.

's Allan Nyom and 's Faycal Fajr were on from the start to finish for Jose Bordalas' Getafe.

Trabzonspor would be hoping to bounce back when they welcome Group C opponents, to the Medical Park Stadium on October 3. Before then, they will try Sivasspor and for size in ’s elite division fixtures.