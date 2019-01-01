Europa League last-32 draw: Arsenal must overcome Olympiacos as Man Utd battle Club Brugge
Getty/Goal composite
Arsenal must overcome Olympiacos to remain in contention for Europa League glory, while Manchester United will face Club Brugge in the last 32.
Wolves’ continental adventure has delivered another intriguing tie, with Nuno’s side set to take on Espanyol.
Celtic, meanwhile, will face Danish opposition in the form of FC Copenhagen.
Elsewhere, Ajax – Champions League semi-finalists in 2018-19 – will face another La Liga side in the form of Getafe while Bayern Leverkusen take on Porto.
Record winners Sevilla, with five successes to their name, take on Cluj.
More to follow…