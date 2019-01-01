Europa League final on US TV: What channels are Chelsea vs Arsenal on & how to live stream

Your complete guide to watching the big match from the Baku Olympic Stadium, which kicks off at 3pm ET

will tackle in the first all-English final on Wednesday, with the Olympic Stadium in Baku the venue for the showdown.

It is an encounter to capture the imagination of the public, not least because the London derby will be played out on one of the most high-profile stages of European soccer.

The incentive of silverware adds another dimension to this clash between two sides who will feel that they underperformed during the 2018-19 campaign as a whole.

football has been attained by the Blues, who finished third in the league, but Arsenal have yet to stamp their ticket back into the big time after finishing fifth: this is their last chance. Regardless, these are clubs with greater ambitions than simply to be also-rans in the Premier League title race.

Wednesday’s fixture represents a chance for Arsenal to win their biggest trophy since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ ran out league winners in 2004, while for Chelsea it is an opportunity to take a third European title during this decade, having won the Champions League and Europa League in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

It is also an important event for both managers. Maurizio Sarri finds his future at Chelsea on the line, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery is seeking a remarkable fourth Europa League crown, having previously enjoyed triple success with from 2014-16.

As such, there is a great deal riding on this fixture – and not simply local pride. It is, therefore, a must-watch event for soccer fans all over the globe.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Univision Deportes / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial) / Watch TNT / B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo / Univision Now

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast in English on TNT USA and in Spanish on Univision Deportes and UniMas.

There are a number of streaming options for supporters aiming to catch the game, which is a 3pm ET kick-off. In English, Watch TNT and B/R Live are carrying the match, while in Spanish it is available via Univision Deportes En Vivo and Univision Now.

The game can also be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.