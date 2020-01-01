European Championship

Euro 2021: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

Last updated
Comments()
Getty / Goal composite
The road to Euro 2021 is almost complete as the qualification stage turns to the play-offs

International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.

Euro 2021, the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years). 

The qualification stage is nearly complete and the finals draw has taken place, but the future of the tournament has been cast in doubt thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Nevertheless, it is hoped that it will go ahead and Goal brings you everything you need to know.

    Contents

    1. Euro 2021 format
    2. Euro 2021 group stage
    3. Play-offs
    4. Euro 2021 dates
    5. Euro 2021 host cities

    Euro 2021 format

    Euro 2021 will feature 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-off phase in March 2020.

    The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams.

    The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

    Euro 2021 group stage

    The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2021 draw on November 30, 2019.

    The Euro 2021 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.

    Host nation Italy will kick off the tournament against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

    Group A

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Turkey 🇹🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Italy (H) 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Switzerland 🇨🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group A fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun TBC Turkey vs Italy TBC Stadio Olimpico, Rome
    Jun TBC Wales vs Switzerland TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun TBC Turkey vs Wales TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun TBC Italy vs Switzerland TBC Stadio Olimpico, Rome
    Jun TBC Switzerland vs Turkey TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun TBC Italy vs Wales TBC Stadio Olimpico, Rome

    Group B

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Denmark (H) 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Belgium 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Russia (H) 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group B fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun TBC Denmark vs Finland TBC Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
    Jun TBC Belgium vs Russia TBC Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
    Jun TBC Finland vs Russia TBC Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
    Jun TBC Denmark vs Belgium TBC Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
    Jun TBC Russia vs Denmark TBC Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
    Jun TBC Finland vs Belgium TBC Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

    Group C

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Netherlands 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Ukraine 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Austria 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Winner D/A 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group C fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun TBC Netherlands vs Ukraine TBC Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
    Jun TBC Austria vs Winner D/A TBC Arena Nationala, Bucharest
    Jun TBC Netherlands vs Austria TBC Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
    Jun TBC Ukraine vs Winner  TBC Arena Nationala, Bucharest
    Jun TBC Winner D/A vs Netherlands TBC Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
    Jun TBC Ukraine vs Austria TBC Arena Nationala, Bucharest

    Group D

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 England (H) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Croatia 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Winner C 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group D fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun TBC England vs Croatia TBC Wembley Stadium, London
    Jun TBC Winner C vs Czech Republic TBC Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Jun TBC Croatia vs Czech Republic TBC Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Jun TBC England vs Winner C TBC Wembley Stadium, London
    Jun TBC Croatia vs Winner C TBC Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Jun TBC Czech Republic vs England TBC Wembley Stadium, London

    Group E

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Spain 🇪🇸 (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Sweden 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Poland 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Winner B 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group E fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun TBC Spain vs Sweden TBC San Mames, Bilbao
    Jun TBC Poland vs Winner B TBC Aviva Stadium, Dublin
    Jun TBC Sweden vs Winner B TBC Aviva Stadium, Dublin
    Jun TBC Spain vs Poland TBC San Mames, Bilbao
    Jun TBC Winner B vs Spain TBC San Mames, Bilbao
    Jun TBC Sweden vs Poland TBC Aviva Stadium, Dublin

    Group F

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Winner A/D 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Portugal 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 France 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Germany (H) 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group F fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun TBC Winner A/D vs Portugal TBC Puskas Arena, Budapest
    Jun TBC France vs Germany TBC Allianz Arena, Munich
    Jun TBC Winner A/D vs France TBC Puskas Arena, Budapest
    Jun TBC Portugal vs Germany TBC Allianz Arena, Munich
    Jun TBC Portugal vs France TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun TBC Germany A/D TBC Allianz Arena, Munich

    Euro 2021 play-offs

    Sixteen teams compete in the play-off section of Euro 2021 qualifying. They are divided into four groups, with one team from each section advancing to the tournament.

    Play-off path A

    Iceland will take on Romania in semi-final one of Path A, while Bulgaria face Hungary in the other semi-final.

    The winner of Bulgaria vs Hungary will have home advantage in the final.

    Date Team Result Team
    Jun TBC Iceland  - Romania
    Jun TBC Bulgaria - Hungary
    Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2

    Play-off path B

    Semi-final one sees Bosnia-Herzegovina take on Northern Ireland and Slovakia face the Republic of Ireland in the other semi-final.

    Either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland will be the hosts for the final.

    Date Team Result Team
    Jun TBC Bosnia & Herzegovina - Northern Ireland
    Jun TBC Slovakia - Republic of Ireland
    Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2

    Play-off path C

    Scotland face Israel in one of the semi-finals, while Norway take on Serbia in the other.

    The winner of Norway vs Serbia will be at home for the final.

    Date Team Result Team
    Jun TBC Scotland - Israel
    Jun TBC Norway - Serbia
    Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2

    Play-off path D

    Georgia lock horns with Belarus, while North Macedonia play Kosovo in the other semi-final in path D.

    The final will be hosted be the winner of Georgia vs Belarus.

    Date Team Result Team
    Jun TBC Georgia - Belarus
    Jun TBC North Macedonia - Kosovo
    Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2


    When & where will Euro 2021 take place?

    Euro 2020 hosts

    The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.

    It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

    Article continues below

    The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

    Full Euro 2021 stadiums guide.

    Euro 2021 host cities

    City Stadium Capacity
    Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 56,000
    Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700
    Bilbao, Spain San Mames 53,332
    Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala 55,600
    Budapest, Hungary Ferenc Puskas Stadium 67,889
    Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065
    Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium 51,700
    Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063
    London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000
    Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000
    Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698
    Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134

    Click here to learn more about the Euro 2021 host cities and stadiums

    Close