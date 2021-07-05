Euro 2020 yellow card rules: Do they carry over & can players miss the final?

There is always a worry when a single yellow card could prohibit a player's involvement in a game

UEFA rules regarding yellow cards and suspensions were made somewhat more stringent with two yellows in different games being enough to earn a suspension.

In the past an automatic suspension was the punishment if a player picked up three yellow cards in three different games, so players have to tread more carefully nowadays.

Lots of players have missed out on major games and even finals due to rules regarding the accumulation of yellow cards, but what is the deal when it comes to Euro 2020?

Goal brings you all you need to know about the yellow card rules at the European Championship.

What are the Euro 2020 yellow card rules?

At Euro 2020, a player is suspended for their next match if they receive two cautions in two different matches. They will also be suspended after their fourth yellow card.

Of course, a player will be sent off during a game and suspended if they receive two yellow cards during a single game too.

The rules regarding yellow cards, red cards and associated suspensions are outlined in Article 52 of the Euro 2020 regulations.

Do yellow cards carry over in Euro 2020 & when are wiped?

Yellow cards carried over at Euro 2020 for the duration of the group stage, last 16 and quarter-finals, so players had to be careful not to pick up cautions.

Yellow cards were wiped after the Euro 2020 quarter-final games were played, so players begin with a clean slate when they play in the semi-finals.

Can players be banned from the Euro 2020 final?

A player who was on a yellow card in the quarter-final will not miss the Euro 2020 final if they pick up a yellow card in the semi-final.

This is because their slate has been purged of cautions.

That means England players Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice can enter the semi-final against Denmark with a burden lifted.

Likewise, four Denmark players were on yellow cards and they are now relieved of any potential inhibition ahead of their encounter with the Three Lions.

Five Italy players and five Spain players were carrying yellow cards too, but they all start afresh from a disciplinary perspective when they play in the semi-final. The playing field has been levelled.

A player can still be banned from playing in the Euro 2020 final, but it will depend on them being sent off with a red card in the semi-final.