Euro 2020 tickets: How to apply for tickets & full list of host countries

The forthcoming European Championship is set to be the biggest yet, with UEFA taking the competition on a tour around Europe

UEFA begins on June 12, 2020 and will be unique as it will take place all over the continent, giving fans in all corners of Europe a golden opportunity to savour the atmosphere of a major tournament.

Twelve cities will play host to the competition, from Dublin to Rome and Baku to Bilbao, with the final set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, on July 12, 2020.

For fans eager to get a glimpse of the action, here is what we know about ticketing details.

Where will Euro 2020 be played?

There are 12 cities that have been confirmed as hosts for the competition, taking in the complete length and breadth of UEFA’s jurisdiction.

The cities are as follows: Bilbao, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Munich, Rome, Copenhagen, Budapest, St Petersburg, Bucharest and Baku.

Indeed, six nations – Ireland, , , Hungary, Romania and Azerbaijan – will have the opportunity to welcome a major tournament to their door for the first time, with cities paired together for the group stages.

The pairings were created based on sporting strength, geographical considerations and political constraints.

City Stadium Group Rome, Stadio Olimpico A Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium A Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium B St Petersburg, Krestovsky Stadium B Amsterdam, Johan Cruyff Arena C Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala C London, England Wembley Stadium D Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park D Bilbao, San Mames E Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium E Budapest, Hungary Puskas Arena F Munich, Allianz Arena F

As such, if the host countries all qualify, they will know which group they will be in and also one of their opponents. For example, England and Scotland will automatically be paired together should both reach the final stages of the tournament.

All host venues will have three group-stage matches plus a game in the round of 16 or quarter-finals.

Both semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley, with the semis to take place on July 7 and 8 and the final on July 12.

How to apply for Euro 2020 tickets

European football’s governing body has announced that the application window will be open for a month from June 21, 2019 running through to July 12, 2019. It does not matter at which point during this window the application is made, every hopeful will have an equal shot at winning their space in the lottery that will follow.

In this case, fans will be able to select which matches they are applying for based on the host city.

If the Netherlands or England win the Nations League, the final of which takes place on June 9, fans of either of those two countries will have a head start in grabbing tickets for their fixtures, with hosts guaranteed a minimum of two home fixtures.

and are the other Nations League semi-finalists but neither nation has a city with host status, meaning that even if they were to win the inaugural tournament, they could end up playing their group matches anywhere.

Results of the lottery will be made public some time during July and August of 2019, with fans given a limited time to pay for their tickets before they are offered to others.

UEFA does note that there will be some tickets available closer to the date of the tournament but warn that these will be a “relatively small number”. It also says that: “Tickets to see specific teams will only be allocated to supporters who meet the criteria set out by their national football associations.”

This means that if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo or one of European football’s other greats who plays for a country without a host city, you will either have to apply via a national association or simply trust to luck.

The ticket application process for fans of teams that have qualified via the traditional European Championship qualifying will open in December 2019, while supporters of the teams who win the Nations League play-offs can apply from April 2020, around a month before the tournament begins.

As the ticket application process is not currently open, fans have been invited to have the opportunity to pre-register their interest with UEFA, which can be done here.

Pre-registering means that UEFA will keep you up-to-date on the latest with regards the application process.

No details of ticket prices have yet been made available.

At Euro 2016, however, the cheapest prices for group-stage matches was €25 (£22/$28), with prices ranging up to €145.

For the quarter-finals, the cheapest tickets were €45, €65 for the semi-final and €85 for the final.