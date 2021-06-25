'30 games unbeaten for Italy' - Which national teams have the longest unbeaten run in football?

The Azzurri last lost a match in September 2018 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal...

Roberto Mancini's Italy are one of the most in-form teams in the ongoing Euro 2020.

The Azzurri have qualified for the round of 16 winning all three matches in the group stage. They have scored seven goals so far and have not conceded a single goal in the competition something which only England has achieved in the group stages.

Italy are currently on a 30-match unbeaten run and have not conceded any goal in their last 11 matches. Their last defeat came on September 10, 2018, in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League in 2018 against Portugal.

The four-time World Champions are on the verge of overtaking their own record of unbeaten run and setting a new national record ahead of facing Austria in the Euro 2020 round of 16. The last time Italy were unbeaten in 30 matches was back in the 1930s.

From 1935 to 1939, the Azzurri went on an unbeaten run of 30 matches under the then coach Vittorio Pozzo. During that period, the European giants had won their second World Cup title (1938) and won an Olympic gold medal in 1936.

As Mancini's men are on the brink of creating a new record we take a look at national teams who had the longest unbeaten runs in the past.

It has to be noted that along with Italy, Algeria are the other national side that are on an unbeaten run. The reigning African Nations Cup winners are currently on a 27-match unbeaten streak.

Which national teams have gone on the longest unbeaten runs?