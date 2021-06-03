Euro 2020: Did you know former FC Pune City goalkeeping coach is now in charge of the Italian national team?

Massimo Battara is now working with Roberto Mancini as goalkeeping in the Italian national side...

Former FC Pune City goalkeeping coach Massimo Battara will be a part of Roberto Mancini's coaching staff in the Italian national side at the upcoming Euro 2020.

Battara had worked with English coach David Platt at Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Pune City in the second season of the league in 2015.

The 58-year-old had earlier worked with Roberto Mancini as goalkeeping coach of Premier League giants Manchester City from 2009 to 2013 and before that at Inter Milan in 2008.

Massimo Battara at FC Pune City

After David Platt was appointed as the head coach of FC Pune City ahead of the ISL 2015 season, Massimo had worked alongside Platt in Roberto Mancini's coaching staff at Manchester City and then followed his colleague to India. Platt had served the Cityzens first as a first-team coach and then as an assistant coach to Mancini.

Massimo Battara's rich experience of being with renowned football clubs is an asset for #FCPC! #KnowYourCoaches pic.twitter.com/yjfWz1Pa0y — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) July 24, 2015

Under Platt's tutelage, Pune had finished second from the bottom on the points table with 15 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the play-offs second time in a row in the ISL.

Current ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper and ISL 2020-21 season's Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya was Pune City's first-choice custodian in 2015 and worked under Battara who is currently coaching the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Salvatore Sirigu in the Italian team.

Massimo Battara's career so far

Massimo Battara played as a goalkeeper for several Serie A clubs like Bologna, Sampdoria and Sassuolo. After retiring from professional football, the 58-year-old started his coaching career at Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad Club. After his sojourn in Saudi Arabia, Battara moved back to his native Italy and worked as a goalkeeping coach at several top Italian clubs like Napoli, Fiorentina, Inter Milan.

After working in India for a brief period of time in 2015, he moved back to England and joined former Chelsea coach Roberto Di Matteo's coaching staff at Aston Villa. After that he also had a stint at Zenit.

In 2018, when Italy appointed Roberto Mancini as their head coach, Battara reunited with his former boss and joined the national team as their goalkeeping coach.

Which teams are Italy facing in Euro 2020's group stage?

Italy are clubbed in Group A alongside Turkey, Wales and Switzerland.

The former World Cup winners will face Turkey in the inaugural match of the competition on June 11. They next play Switzerland on June 16 and finally face Wales in their final match of the group stage on June 20.