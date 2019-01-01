Etebo in Stoke City’s squad against Sheffield Wednesday

The Nigeria international is in line to make his 12th league appearance for the Potters when they square off with the Owls

midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is on the bench against for their Championship game on Boxing Day.

The Super Eagles star has not featured for Michael O'Neill’s men since October, missing their last 10 games, owing to injuries and ill-health.

However, the 24-year-old combative midfielder has been included in the Potters’ squad against the Owls.

📋 One change to today's starting XI against Sheffield Wednesday.



🔄 Ryan Shawcross replaces Liam Lindsay.



Meanwhile, Tyrese Campbell and Peter Etebo make the bench.



🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EAeanZNqab — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 26, 2019

Stoke City will hope to claim victory against the Owls in order to brighten their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season as they remain rooted at the bottom of the log with 18 points from 23 games.