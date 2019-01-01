Esbjerg fB striker Dauda scores in defeat to SonderjyskE

The 21-year-old netted for Esbjerg but his effort was not enough to prevent the side from defeat

U23 striker Mohammed Dauda was on the score sheet as Esbjerg succumbed to a 2-1 away defeat to SonderjyskE in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

His second league goal of the season, the 21-year-old opened the scoring for the visitors but a late fightback by the hosts overturned the score at Haderslev Fodboldstadion.

The loss leaves Esbjerg second from bottom on the league table, three spots adrift of the matchday opponents.

Dauda opened the scoring for Esbjerg in just the sixth minute, 24 minutes before he picked up a yellow card for a foul.

He would be replaced in the 61st minute on suspicion of an injury. Then SonderjyskE turned on the heat.

Article continues below

Artem Dovbyk scored to level on 78 minutes, then Christian Jakobsen netted to win it all for the hosts five minutes to full-time.

It was Dauda's 10th league appearance of the season.

The former and Vitesse Arnhem man is on a season-long loan from Belgian giants .

