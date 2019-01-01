Eriksen 'only focused on football' amid continued Real Madrid links

The in-demand Tottenham midfielder's agent claims no further contract discussions are planned in north London until the end of the season

Christian Eriksen “only wants to focus on football”, claims his agent, with the playmaker set to see rumours rumble on as no further contract talks are planned at this stage.

Having proved himself as one of the top creative influences in the , the international is a man in demand.

Spurs are eager to tie him to fresh terms and extend a deal which is currently due to expire in the summer of 2020.

No agreement has been reached as yet, though, and the 27-year-old continues to spark talk of interest being shown from afar.

giants Madrid and their Clasico rivals have been heavily linked with big-money moves for Eriksen.

His representative insists no thought is being given to the future at this stage, with transfer gossip and contract negotiations put on hold until at least the end of the season.

"Christian only wants to focus himself on football," Martin Schoots told ESPN.

"Besides his technical, tactical and athletic skills, also this attitude has contributed over the years to his impressive transformation from world-class talent to world-class player.

"At this moment I would prefer not to join the speculations about contracts and transfers."

Eriksen has been with Tottenham since 2013.

He was snapped up from at that stage, with Spurs winning the race to buy into the potential of a player clearly destined for the top.

A healthy return has been received on their £11 million ($14m) investment, with Eriksen having taken in over 250 appearances for the club.

During that time he has contributed 63 goals and a haul of assists that few players in the English top-flight can claim to have got near.

Those in north London are understandably keen to ensure that they remain the ones to benefit from his obvious ability.

Exit rumours refuse to go away, though, and it has been suggested that Eriksen may be tempted to take on a new challenge if one of the leading sides in Spain puts an enticing offer on the table.