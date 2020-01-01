Enyimba pay tribute to ex-player George following his passing

The Enugu Rangers striker passed away on Sunday following his involvement in a car crash on his way home as the NPFL is on hold due to the coronavirus

have paid tribute to former player Ifeanyi George following his death on Sunday, March 22 at the age of 26.

Alongside his friend and teammate Emmanuel Ogbu, they passed away after their car bumped into a parked truck on their way to Lagos, after the Professional Football League was placed on hold due to Covid-19 fears.

The Nigeria international joined Enugu in 2017 after a two-year spell at the Aba Stadium where he won the league title.

With the country thrown into mourning, the People’s Elephant paid tribute to the late striker in a club statement posted on social media.

“Everyone at Enyimba Football Club is devastated after learning that our former player Ifeanyi George has died in a gruesome auto crash,” the statement read.

“Words cannot in any way describe the depth of pain that we feel at the shocking news of his passing, and in utmost grief, we convey our deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to the family he has left behind.

“Our thoughts are also with Rangers International Football Club who have lost a great footballer.

“George joined Enyimba in 2015 and spent two seasons at the club, winning the Nigeria Professional Football League in his first.

“With his courage and versatility, George created fondness during his time at the club and will forever remain in our hearts.