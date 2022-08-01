'English people can drink!' - Wiegman lifts lid on England's Euro 2022 celebrations

The Lionesses manager was quite amazed at how much her players drank after winning the trophy

The celebrations went on late into the night after England bagged their first Women's European Championship title and manager Sarina Weigman was astonished to find out the amount of booze the Lionesses drank at the party. The Dutch manager's troops emerged triumphant against Germany in a thrilling finale at Wembley on Sunday.

Ella Toone opened the scoring, but a German equaliser via Lina Magull forced the game to go to extra time.

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly proved to be the difference-maker as she scored her first international goal in the 110th minute, which ended up clinching the much-coveted trophy for Wiegman's side.

What did Wiegman say about the celebrations?

It was a momentous occasion for English football and the players were absolutely jubilant after winning the trophy on their third attempt.

They were seen celebrating with the fans and even gate-crashed their manager's post-match press conference by storming the room singing the famous 'Three Lions' anthem and climbing on the table.

However, that was just the beginning as the celebrations went on inside the hotel with lots of booze, singing, and dancing.

"Crazy. Lots of music, lots of dancing. English people can drink," Wiegman said of the euphoric scenes.

"A little bit too much alcohol, I think. But that's OK. We enjoyed it. When you have these accomplishments, it's really good to have a party."