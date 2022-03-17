England squad: Rashford & Sancho overlooked as Southgate hands first call-up to Guehi

Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, but there is a first senior call-up for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Three Lions are readying themselves for friendly outings against Switzerland at Wembley on March 26 and a clash with Ivory Coast three days later.

There are plenty of familiar names within Southgate’s ranks, with all of those included eager to impress as the countdown to World Cup 2022 continues.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling

Who makes the cut and who missed out?

Chelsea defender Reece James is included by Southgate despite only recently returning from a long-term injury, while Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe gets the nod once again as he battles for regular starting berths at club level.

Article continues below

His club colleague, Ben White, makes the cut among the defensive ranks but there is no place in that group for experienced Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is recalled and Tammy Abraham’s fine form at Roma is recognised.

Harry Maguire is called upon despite struggling for form at Manchester United, while Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper – of Chelsea and Newcastle respectively – are absent through injury.