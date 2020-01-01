England or Nigeria? – QPR star Eze undecided on international future

The 21-year-old was born in England to Nigerian parents which makes him eliglible to represent both countries

playmaker Eberechi Eze said he is yet to make a decision on his international future with and hoping to secure his services.

The youngster has been outstanding in the Championship this season, starting all of QPR’s 37 league games with a contribution of 12 goals and eight assists.

Eze is currently playing for the England U21 team, but he joined the Super Eagles in a training session last June in London.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has held meetings with the 21-year-old and his family, with NFF president Amaju Pinnick hopeful of having him in Gernot Rohr’s team.

Despite the ongoing talks about his international allegiance, Eze disclosed that he is focused on helping QPR in the second-tier this campaign.

“I’m very happy to be part of England’s youth setup right now, but I enjoyed training with Nigeria,” Eze told FourFourTwo.

"It’s a privilege to be involved with both, but I don’t want to make a decision yet – I just need to focus on QPR.”

Eze is widely known for his attacking presence in Mark Warburton’s side and he has highlighted the area he wants to improve on.

“Defensively, I could be better. It’s the last thing I want to do, as an attacking player, but my positioning when we lose the ball would help with that,” he added.

“Top players today need to be well-rounded – attackers don’t get away with being passengers. I’ve realised that more than ever this season.”