England are 'easiest opponent so far' at Euro 2020 for Germany, claims Effenberg

The former midfielder says all of the pressure is on the Three Lions ahead of the heavyweight last-16 clash at Wembley

Stefan Effenberg has claimed that England are Germany's "easiest opponent so far" at Euro 2020.

Germany progressed to the round of 16 by finishing second in Group F, one point behind world champions France, and are now looking forward to a meeting with arch-rivals England at Wembley.

Joachim Low's side impressed in a narrow defeat to France and 4-2 victory over holders Portugal before scraping a draw against Hungary, with Effenberg now convinced that they can come through what he perceives to be a more straightforward test against the Three Lions.

What's been said?

"I think England will be our easiest opponents so far," the former Germany midfielder told Sport1 .

"In the group, we had world champions France, European champions Portugal and Hungary as incredibly difficult opponents.

"We survived it."

How have England performed so far?

England opened their Group D campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia thanks to a Raheem Sterling strike, avenging their heart-breaking loss in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in the process.

Gareth Southgate's side were far less convincing in their second fixture against Scotland, though, with their home nation foes earning a credible 0-0 draw at Wembley which saw the Three Lions register just one shot on target.

England were then faced with the Czech Republic, and recorded a third successive clean sheet in another 1-0 victory, with Sterling doubling his account for the tournament.

"The English have not yet really had an impact on the tournament and the attack around Harry Kane - which distinguishes them - has not appeared at all," Effenberg added on the Three Lions' performances.

"So, I'm sure we will win the game. The pressure is on the English. You play at home. Even if it's a young team, they are expected to win the title."

Germany's record against England at major tournaments

Germany and England have locked horns 11 times in major tournament competition, with the former coming out on top in seven of those encounters.

The most recent meeting between the two sides on a competitive stage came at the 2010 World Cup, and Germany triumphed 4-1 to progress to the quarter-finals at the expense of Fabio Capello's team.

