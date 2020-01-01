England 1966 World Cup winner & Leeds United legend Jack Charlton dies aged 85

The former Three Lions defender passed away on Friday night following a long battle with illness

1966 World Cup winner and legend Jack Charlton has passed away at the age of 85.

Charlton's family have released a statement confirming the news on Saturday morning, which reads: "Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85.

"He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

Charlton was part of the Three Lions squad that lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy after a famous 4-2 final victory over West at Wembley in 1966.

The former centre-back played in every match during England's run to glory, and amassed a total of 35 caps for his country before hanging up his boots.

At club level, Charlton made a record 773 appearances for Leeds over the course of a 23-year career, establishing himself as one of the greatest central defenders in the history of English football.

He also enjoyed considerable success in management, overseeing two World Cup campaigns with the between 1986 and 1996, while also enjoying stints at , and Newcastle.

Leeds have released a tribute video in honour of Charlton's life on their social media channels, with the caption: "Rest in peace Jack".

England's official Twitter account posted the following message: "We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Jack’s family, friends and former clubs."

Rest in peace Jack pic.twitter.com/Z6iIuIAzIE — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2020 One of the greats 💔 Thoughts are with Sir Bobby and the family https://t.co/sSDVBuyLOg — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 11, 2020 Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2020