#EndSARS: Arsenal legend Wright, AS Roma, Ndidi join Nigeria to condemn police brutality

There have been continuous demonstrations by youths in the West African country as they demand the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

Former striker Ian Wright has joined Nigerians in calling for an end to the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Police Force.

Young people in the West African country have been protesting in large numbers over the last few days, with SARS widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and killings.

Earlier this week, the Federal Government promised to reform the police unit, but citizens are demanding more than reorganisation, with a disbanding of SARS the goal of the protesters.

After watching a video of how SARS operatives harass the youths on social media, Wright did not hesitate to lend his voice to the public outcry.

"#EndSARS #EndSarsNow," the 56-year-old tweeted with a Nigerian flag and a love emoji.

club AS also joined to show solidarity for Nigerians with a message on their pidgin account.

"We are seeing what our fans in Nigeria are going through. We have read all tweets and messages since. We stand with you and we pray no innocent lives are lost again. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality,” the tweet read.

We dey see wetin our fans for Naija dey go thru. We don read all una tweets and messages since.

We tanda wit una ✊🏽

And we pray say no innocent lives go lose again 🇳🇬#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/nWX17rGwLv — AS Roma Pidgin (@ASRomaPidgin) October 10, 2020

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who is on the sidelines with a groin injury, claimed some of the country’s football stars are afraid of travelling home because of the unprofessional conduct of the security operatives which could turn to harassment.

“#EndSARS for the safety of Nigerians... We are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us. Looking good with dreads is not a crime,” Ndidi said.