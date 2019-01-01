Empoli's Dragowski sets Serie A record with clean sheet despite facing 47 Atalanta shots

The goalkeeper made 17 saves to keep a clean sheet in a draw on Monday

failed to score against in on Monday despite recording an incredible 47 shots on Bartlomiej Dragowski's goal.

Dragowski's 17 saves during the 0-0 draw in Bergamo was the most in a Serie A game since 2004-05, when Opta started recording such data.

Atalanta launched a barrage of efforts on Empoli's goal, with captain Alejandro Gomez having nine efforts, Josip Ilicic eight and Duvan Zapata seven.

But they could not find a way past the impressive Dragowski, who helped Aurelio Andreazzoli's side collect a priceless point in their battle against relegation.

17 - @EmpoliCalcio 's Bartlomiej Dragowski has made 17 saves, Serie A record for a goalkeeper since 2004/05 (since Opta have these data). Superman. #AtalantaEmpoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 15, 2019

Dragowski has started eight matches for the Serie A club this season, having joined on loan from .

The Polish U-21 international has made nine total appearances for Fiorentina since joining in 2016 from Jagiellonia Białystok in his native .

For Atalanta there was a sharp contrast with a 4-1 home win over earlier this month, when they became the first Serie A team to score four goals in the opening 15 minutes of a match since 1932.

Article continues below

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have now failed to score in their last two Serie A games, having drawn 0-0 away to top-four rivals last time out.

Atalanta's failure to beat Dragowski and Empoli means they missed the chance to draw level on points with in fourth, Serie A's final qualification place.